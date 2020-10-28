Supreme Court leaves in place Pennsylvania's Nov. 6 deadline for return of absentee ballots

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court refused for a second time Wednesday to change Pennsylvania's election rules at the 11th hour, handing state Republicans a defeat in their effort to reimpose an Election Day deadline for the return of absentee ballots.

The unsigned order means that for now, ballots received by Nov. 6 will be counted. But ballots received after polls close on Tuesday will be segregated from those received earlier, and if the state turns out to be pivotal, the high court could consider the state GOP's challenge after the election.

Three of the court's conservative justices expressed their disappointment with the action, contending the voting will be "conducted under a cloud" because the state Supreme Court granted the three-day extension over the objection of the state Legislature.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito, writing for himself and Associate Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, acknowledged there was not enough time to hear and decide the challenge by Tuesday. But he noted that with ballots received after Election Day being segregated, the challenge could be heard at a later date.

"The court’s handling of the important constitutional issue raised by this matter has needlessly created conditions that could lead to serious post-election problems," Alito wrote.

New Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate "because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties’ filings," court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said. That is not the same as a recusal, which Democrats have called for in light of President Donald Trump's expressed desire to have Barrett rule in election cases.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the court's three liberal justices did not make their views known. The brief order said that "additional opinions may follow."

The action came a week after the justices first let stand the extension set by the state Supreme Court. The vote in that dispute was 4-4, with Roberts and the court's three liberal justices refusing to block the state court's action.

Since then, Barrett was confirmed by the Senate and sworn in, giving state Republicans a potential fifth vote to consider their challenge on an expedited basis and revert to the Nov. 3 deadline. But the court acted without her participation.

The justices' action establishes the ground rules for mail-in voting in one of the nation's key battleground states, where President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are fighting hard for its 20 electoral votes.

Some 2 million absentee ballots have been returned already in Pennsylvania, but 1 million more were requested and have not been received by state officials.

President Donald Trump supporters and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden supporters square off in front of Penn Place office building in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The Luzerne County Election Bureau is located inside Penn Place where early walk-in voting has started. More

The Pennsylvania ruling is just the latest intervention made by the Supreme Court into America's election process. While originally allowing the three-day extension to stand, the justices blocked a six-day extension in Wisconsin. Both states, along with Michigan, are considered most likely to decide whether Trump or Biden takes the oath of office in January.

Nearly 400 lawsuits have been filed from coast to coast contesting the way Americans are voting, mostly because of health risks and concerns about potential mail delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans, including Trump's reelection campaign, have been seeking to impose restrictions while Democrats push for expanded voting rights. And the lawsuits could continue after Election Day.

