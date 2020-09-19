All the Supreme Court Justices Share Heartfelt Tributes to 'Dear Friend' Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justices

The U.S. Supreme Court Justices are mourning the death of their colleague Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic cancer.

According to a statement released by the Supreme Court on Friday, Ginsburg was surrounded by her family when she died at her home in Washington, D.C.

After news of her death was made public, the eight sitting justices remembered Ginsburg as a "champion of justice," an "inspiration," and a "dear friend" in individual statements.

Below are all of their touching tributes:

Chief Justice John G. Roberts

View photos

Cindy Ord/Getty Chief Justice John Roberts

Roberts, who assumed his position on the court in 2005, announced the tragic news that Ginsburg died in a statement on Friday.

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague," said Roberts, 65, who was nominated by former President George W. Bush. "Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

Justice Clarence Thomas

View photos

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Justice Clarence Thomas

"My wife, Virginia, and I are heartbroken to learn of the passing of our friend, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Thomas, 72, said.

"Ruth and I first met when I began my tenure on the D.C. Circuit in 1990. With the exception of the brief period between our respective appointments to the Supreme Court, we have since been judicial colleagues. Through the many challenges both professionally and personally, she was the essence of grace, civility and dignity. She was a superb judge who gave her best and exacted the best from each of us, whether in agreement or disagreement. And, as outstanding as she was as a judge, she was an even better colleague – unfailingly gracious, thoughtful, and civil," he continued.

"Through her loss of her wonderful husband, Marty, and her countless health challenges, she was a picture of grace and courage," added Thomas, who was nominated by former President George H. W. Bush. "Not once did the pace and quality of her work suffer even as she was obviously suffering grievously. Nor did her demeanor toward her colleagues diminish."

"The most difficult part of a long tenure is watching colleagues decline and pass away. And, the passing of my dear colleague, Ruth, is profoundly difficult and so very sad. I will dearly miss my friend," Thomas said. "Virginia and I will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers.

RELATED: What Happens Next with the Supreme Court Vacancy After Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

Justice Stephen Breyer

View photos

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Justice Stephen Bryer

Story continues