Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Takes Part in Formal Swearing-in Ceremony

Brenton Blanchet
·3 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout provided by the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, (L-R) U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Vice President Kamala Harris, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pose at a courtesy visit in the Justices Conference Room prior to the investiture ceremony of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff attended as guests of the Court. On June 30, 2022, Justice Jackson took the oaths of office to become the 104th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. (Photo by Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout provided by the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, (L-R) U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Vice President Kamala Harris, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pose at a courtesy visit in the Justices Conference Room prior to the investiture ceremony of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff attended as guests of the Court. On June 30, 2022, Justice Jackson took the oaths of office to become the 104th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. (Photo by Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images)

Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson completed a formal swearing-in ceremony on Friday, three months after her official swearing-in was conducted, and three days before the court begins a new term.

The ceremony for Justice Jackson, 52, now the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, was attended by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as their respective spouses, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Also in attendance were Attorney General Merrick Garland, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, Jackson's husband Patrick Jackson, and the seven other Supreme Court Justices.

"Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has already brought uncompromising integrity, a strong moral compass, and courage to the Supreme Court," Biden, 79, wrote on Twitter Friday. "Today, we celebrate her formal investiture. This is a day for all Americans to be proud."

RELATED: Joe Biden Has Made His Historic Supreme Court Pick

Jackson celebrated her investiture ceremony just days before she is set to give her first oral argument on an environmental case in the Supreme Court on Monday.

After the ceremony, she could be seen walking the steps of the Washington, D.C. spot alongside Chief Justice John Roberts, who swore her in initially in June.

Jackson's swearing-in to the Supreme Court makes her the court's 116th associate justice, following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer. She was nominated by Biden on Feb. 25 and confirmed by the Senate in a 53-47 vote on April 7.

"It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we've made it," Jackson said in a speech following her initial confirmation. "We've made it. All of us."

RELATED: The Obamas, MLK's Daughter and More React to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Confirmation

Editorial use only. Images from the collection of the Supreme Court of the United States may not be used for any advertising or endorsement purposes, or in any way that might convey a false impression of Supreme Court sponsorship or approval. HANDOUT /NO SAL Mandatory Credit: Photo by FRED SCHILLING/COLLECTION OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE US/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13013050d) A handout photo made available by the collection of the Supreme Court of the United States shows US Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer (R) (Retired) administering the Judicial Oath to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (L) as Dr. Patrick Jackson holds the Bible (C) in the West Conference Room, Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC, USA, 30 June 2022. MANDATORY CREDIT (FRED SCHILLING / COLLECTION OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES) Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn into the US Supreme Court, Washington, USA - 26 Oct 2020
Editorial use only. Images from the collection of the Supreme Court of the United States may not be used for any advertising or endorsement purposes, or in any way that might convey a false impression of Supreme Court sponsorship or approval. HANDOUT /NO SAL Mandatory Credit: Photo by FRED SCHILLING/COLLECTION OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE US/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13013050d) A handout photo made available by the collection of the Supreme Court of the United States shows US Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer (R) (Retired) administering the Judicial Oath to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (L) as Dr. Patrick Jackson holds the Bible (C) in the West Conference Room, Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC, USA, 30 June 2022. MANDATORY CREDIT (FRED SCHILLING / COLLECTION OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES) Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn into the US Supreme Court, Washington, USA - 26 Oct 2020

FRED SCHILLING / COLLECTION OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES

History was also made during Jackson's confirmation for other reasons, too. She also became the first justice to have previously served as a federal public defender, and as she explained at her confirmation, everyone who has entered her courtroom has "received a fair hearing."

Of course, Biden's campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is now seeing Jackson make history as she joins the rest of the Supreme Court on Monday. With her 53-47 vote, the only Republican senators who voted to confirm her were Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah, following what was an at-times grueling Senate Judiciary Committee testimony.

"After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court," Collins later said in a statement. "I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

June 30, 2022, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: Siblings Cate and Carter welcome the newest Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was sworn in earlier today. Their grandparents, visiting from Michigan, took them on a field trip to explore where history is made in the nationÃ•s capital. (Credit Image: © Sue Dorfman/ZUMA Press Wire)
June 30, 2022, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: Siblings Cate and Carter welcome the newest Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was sworn in earlier today. Their grandparents, visiting from Michigan, took them on a field trip to explore where history is made in the nationÃ•s capital. (Credit Image: © Sue Dorfman/ZUMA Press Wire)

Sue Dorfman/ZUMA Press Wire

For the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the court will once again allow the public back to hear arguments in its courtroom on Monday.

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Lions' Burnham placed on six-game injured list

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions, who struggled in Saturday's 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons. The CFL team confirmed Monday afternoon that veteran receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's setback and will be placed on the six-game injured list this week. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards against the Stampeders. The Lions remain hopeful that both Burnham and injured quarterback Nathan Rourke will return in time

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Oilers' Jay Woodcroft tops polarizing list of 'best looking' NHL coaches

    Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter — yes, that Darryl Sutter — ranked second.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th