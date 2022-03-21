Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas admitted to hospital with infection

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized for the past two days and is being treated for an infection, court officials said Sunday.

Thomas, the most senior associate justice on the high court, is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the court said, and his symptoms are improving.

The Supreme Court said Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms. Court officials said Thomas expects to be released in a day or two.

Thomas did not have COVID-19, the court said.

30 years: Thomas celebrates three decades on a court moving in his direction

President George H.W. Bush nominated Thomas in 1991 to fill the seat that had been held by Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall. Thomas, who is 73 and the only African American on the Supreme Court, was previously a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

'Anything can happen': What to watch for in Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's hearing

Several of the justices have had health run-ins during this term, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19 days before the justices returned to the courtroom in the fall. In November, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch called in sick with a stomach bug.

The extent of Thomas' symptoms was not clear.

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Monday. Court officials said Thomas intends to take part in considering cases through court records and recordings of oral argument for the days he cannot be there in person or remotely.

Clarence Thomas speaks on Sept. 16, 2021 at the University of Notre Dame.
Clarence Thomas speaks on Sept. 16, 2021 at the University of Notre Dame.

Thomas, a stalwart of the court's conservative wing, celebrated his 30-year anniversary on the Supreme Court last fall. His supporters say that the 6-3 advantage conservatives now enjoy on the court has meant the high court is just beginning to catch up with some of his positions on guns, abortion and other hot-button issues.

Already one of the longest-serving justices in history, and one of its most prolific, Thomas has also become more vocal in the past few years. He abandoned his penchant for silence during oral argument when the justices switched to virtual sittings because of the pandemic and he has continued to speak up with probing questions after they returned to in-person arguments in the courtroom last year.

Today, Thomas is often the first justice to jump in with a question at argument.

Thomas was raised by his grandparents in the Jim Crow South of the 1950s. He told an audience at Harvard Law School in 2013 that his childhood friends and neighbors were "not lettered people" but "treasured education in a way that a person who was hungry would treasure food."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court Justice Thomas admitted to hospital with infection

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection

    U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to a hospital in Washington on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with an infection, the top court said on Sunday. Thomas, 73, was being treated with intravenous antibiotics, his symptoms were abating, and he expected to be released from the Sibley Memorial Hospital in a day or two, the court said in a statement. The Supreme Court, which is set to be in session on Monday, said that Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of cases through briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.

  • Judge Finally Tells Kentucky Clerk That Denying Same-Sex Marriage Licenses Violates Rights

    Kim Davis cannot use her right to religious freedom to "violate the constitutional rights of others," ruled U.S. District Judge David Bunning.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says it's 'very important' that Putin 'not reap any rewards' from invading Ukraine

    "We need to be very clear — we do not believe Putin should be able to gain to benefit from the actions he's taken," Cheney said on NBC News.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Zibanejad scores late, Rangers beat Lightning 2-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night. Jacob Trouba also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots for New York. Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves for the Lightning, who were coming off a 3-3 road trip. Zibanejad scored from the left circle off a nifty pass from Artemi Panarin. The Rangers' second-ranked power play went 1 f

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s