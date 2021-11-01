Some Supreme Court justices skeptical of Texas abortion law, impact on other rights

WASHINGTON – Several members of the Supreme Court, including at least two of its conservatives, voiced skepticism Monday over Texas' six-week abortion ban, questioning whether other states could use similar laws to restrict gun ownership or the freedom of religion.

But in its most high-profile case of the term so far, the justices also wrestled with the potential long-range impact of blocking the ban – a move that could expand the circumstances under which a state could be sued for controversial laws.

Texas' law, which empowers private citizens to enforce the ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, has tied courts in knots over procedural questions even as it has galvanized forces on both sides of one of the nation's most bitter cultural conflicts. After three hours of oral argument, it was not entirely clear which side will prevail.

At issue is Texas' unusual enforcement mechanism, which has generated a debate about whether federal courts, including the Supreme Court, have jurisdiction to step in. That has prompted opponents of the law to argue that Democratic-leaning states could use a similar mechanism to shut down other constitutional rights precious to conservatives within their borders.

Texas allows people bringing suits under the law to collect at least $10,000.

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, pointing to a brief from a prominent gun rights group that is supporting the abortion clinics, pressed attorneys for Texas on why other states wouldn't copy its enforcement mechanism to avoid federal review of such laws. The response: Those affected by the state law could seek help from Congress.

"It could be quite difficult to get legislation through Congress," Kavanaugh noted. "Are you saying, absent that, that Second Amendment, free exercise of religion, free speech rights could be targeted by other states?"

Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone acknowledged that it could, noting that the state's position "does not turn on the nature of the right."

Chief Justice John Roberts also pressed attorneys for Texas on the implications of its law and whether it would undermine constitutional rights accepted by the nation's highest court. What if a state, he asked, permitted citizens to sue anyone selling a gun and allowed them to collect up to $1 million in damages?

"Do you think, in that case, the chill on the conduct at issue here would be sufficient to allow federal court review" before state courts acted, Roberts asked.

Stone said it would not.

Assessing how the justices will vote in the case based on their questions Monday was particularly challenging – and the court has already allowed the Texas ban to remain in effect previously in September soon after it went into effect. Roberts also pressed the plaintiffs in the cases.

But several of the court's conservatives, led by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, questioned how the case could move forward given the defendants that the abortion clinics chose to sue: Namely, state court judges and clerks who would handle the private lawsuits brought by citizens. Supreme Court precedent sets a high bar – impossible to clear, some argue – for federal courts to block state judges from hearing a case.

It's "unprecedented and it is contrary to our system of federalism to enjoin a state judge even from hearing a case," Alito asserted.

Both Alito and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch seemed to favor allowing the lawsuits to play out in state court, where abortion clinics could defend the procedure under Supreme Court precedent. Those cases could then ultimately be appealed back to the Supreme Court.

Newly confirmed U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar described the Texas law as a "brazen attack" on the branches of the federal government, including the Supreme Court, which has held since 1992 that people are entitled to an abortion up until the point that a fetus is viable outside the womb, about 24 weeks..

In one notable exchange, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch noted that "not in the history of the United States" could Prelogar identify a similar request by the federal government to block all private citizens in a state from filing a lawsuit.

"Not in the history of the United States, you can't identify one for us," Gorsuch said.

"In the history of the United States, no state has done what Texas has done here," Prelogar said.

Abortion already featured prominently on the court's docket this year after the justices agreed to hear a lawsuit over Mississippi's ban on the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Attorneys for the state have explicitly asked the court to overturn its landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade that established the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

But the Texas law, by far the most restrictive of its kind in the USA, rocketed ahead of Mississippi as a series of federal court decisions kept it in place. The Supreme Court agreed to hear both suits challenging the Texas law – one filed by abortion clinics, the other by the Biden administration – on an expedited schedule.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit allowed the law to stay in effect while courts hash out the underlying constitutional questions. That has prompted many Texans seeking the procedure to cross state lines.

Demonstrators against restricting abortion rights in the U.S. gather outside the Supreme Court Monda, Nov. 1, 2021, ahead of oral arguments related to SB-8, the controversial Texas abortion law.

The Texas law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected in an embryo, usually around six weeks and before many women know they're pregnant. That timeframe is well before the standard set by the Supreme Court in a 1992 decision in which the justices said people are entitled to the procedure until the point of viability when a fetus can survive outside the womb, or about 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Hundreds gathered outside the Supreme Court on Monday before the arguments began. Discordant at first, chants and counter chants of "abortion is a lie, no babies choose to die" and "abortion is healthcare!" could be heard outside.

Kaitlan Abrams, 25, traveled from Brooklyn, N.Y., with Housing Works, a health care and anti-poverty advocacy group, to rally outside the court..

“The truth is that if abortion isn't legal, people are still going to get abortions and they're going to do them in unsafe, illegal, criminalized ways,” said Abrams, 25.

Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes, who also traveled to Washington, defended the use of private citizens as the enforcement mechanism for the law. Hughes, a Republican, was hopeful it would be adopted by other states across the country.

"States are laboratories of democracy and we learn from other state’s mistakes and what we get right," he said. " We definitely believe other states will look at this and we can work together.”

The Supreme Court ruled in Texas' favor once before, deciding in September that it would not put enforcement of the law on hold because, a majority said, abortion providers had not sued the correct parties. That ruling prompted a backlash on the left and polls showed tanking support for the high court among Democrats.

It's not clear when the court will rule this time around. Major controversies are often decided in early summer but the court picked up the pace considerably with both Texas cases. Experts predict the justices will want to bring closure to the Texas dispute before turning to Mississippi's 15-week ban.

Oral arguments in that case are Dec. 1.

Contributing: Matthew Brown

