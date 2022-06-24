What is the Supreme Court? Everything you need to know about the SCOTUS and its justices

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The Supreme Court overruled Friday the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The decision came after a draft majority opinion overturning the ruling in the 1973 case leaked in May and caused national uproar among abortion rights advocates. States now have the constitutional authority to make abortion illegal.

How the now firmly conservative court, a shift that materialized with three new conservative justices confirmed under President Trump, would rule on Roe v. Wade was one of the major questions heading into this term. All six conservative justices on the nine-member court voted to overturn Roe.

But what exactly is the Supreme Court? Here’s what you need to know.

The Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C.
The Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C.

Roe overturned: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, eliminating constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS decision on NY gun law: Supreme Court strikes down NY gun law, making it easier for Americans to carry handguns

Poll:SCOTUS approval nosedives after leak of draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade

What is the Supreme Court?

The Supreme Court is the highest court in the United States. It heads the judicial branch of the U.S. government and makes decisions on cases that carry constitutional implications for the country. For example, it recently struck down Biden’s vaccine mandate for workers at large employers.

It acts as an appellate court, reviewing appeals of decisions made by lower courts. But it also has original jurisdiction over disputes between state governments and cases that involve the federal government.

In some cases, it has been celebrated as a protector of civil rights. In 1954, it ruled segregation of public schools illegal in Brown v. Board of Education. A 2015 ruling made same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states. It established a constitutional right to abortion with Roe v. Wade in 1973.

But not all of the Supreme Court's decisions have proven to last the test of time.

Before Brown v. Board of Education, the court set the table for the Jim Crow South by asserting in 1896 that racial segregation was okay because it was “separate but equal.”

How many justices serve on the court?

Nine justices serve on the court, including the chief justice and eight associate justices. This number isn’t fixed in the Constitution, however. Congress has the power to determine the number of seats on the court. Throughout history, the numberhas fluctuated from five to 10. Congress established the current configuration of the court with the Judiciary Act of 1869.

The flexibility granted by the Constitution allows for the possibility of "court-packing," a strategy famously proposed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt that calls for expanding the court to rebalance it ideologically. This strategy has regained consideration among some Democrats as conservatives hold a decisive majority, with three newly appointed and young conservative justices.

Who are the 9 Supreme Court justices?

The nine justices are Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Who appoints the Supreme Court justices?

The president of the United States nominates justices and they must be confirmed by the Senate, which scrutinizes nominees in confirmation hearings.

How long is a Supreme Court justice’s term? 

Justices serve a life term, though many, like Breyer, choose to retire. A 2006 study from the National Institute of Health found that "44.5% of all justices have died in office and 47.4% have retired from office." Four retirements and two deaths have occurred on the court since that study.

What are the requirements to become a Supreme Court justice?

There are no legal eligibility requirements to become a justice, but essentially all justices that have served on the court held a deep background in law, working previously as judges and attorneys.

Who is the chief justice and what do they do?

The chief justice is John Roberts. Nominated by President George W. Bush, Roberts became chief justice in 2005. The chief justice presides over hearings and chooses who will write the opinion of the court if they rule with the majority. Usually, the chief justice writes the opinion in high-profile and controversial cases. If the Senate were to vote to impeach a president, the chief justice would also preside over the impeachment trial.

When is the Supreme Court in session?

The Supreme Court hears oral arguments for cases for a period of two weeks each month from October to April. It releases its decisions throughout that time but usually hands down major opinions in May and June, before entering recess in July.

How many cases does the Supreme Court hear a year?

Anywhere from 7,000 to 8,000 cases are petitioned for the court to consider each year, but fewer than about 80 cases are heard each year.

Who holds a majority in the court?

Conservative justices hold a 6-3 majority in the court.

Who are the liberal Supreme Court justices?

Sotomayor, Kagan and Breyer are the justices who were appointed by Democratic presidents and tend to be considered the liberal wing.

Who are the conservative Supreme Court justices?

Barrett, Thomas, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Alito and Roberts were nominated by Republican presidents and make up the conservative wing of the court.

Which justice has served the longest?

Thomas has served the longest on the current court and is the second-oldest member of the court. He was nominated by President George H.W. Bush and confirmed in Oct. 1991, almost 31 years ago. Before the Supreme Court, the 73 year old briefly served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and held various positions in the federal government, most notably as the chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under President Ronald Reagan.

What to know about the Supreme Court justices

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the Supreme Court? It just overturned Roe v. Wade

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade Abortion-Rights Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- A deeply divided US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and wiped out the constitutional right to abortion, issuing a historic ruling likely to render the procedure largely illegal in half the country.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets Wrap

  • The Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is only the beginning for anti-abortion advocates

    Anti-abortion advocates will take the fight to statehouses. Several groups say they'll be working to get more support for expecting and new parents.

  • Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The House's Jan. 6 committee plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens. The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Wednesday that the committee is receiving “a lot of information” — including new documentary film footage of Donald Trump's final months in office — as its yearlong inquiry intensifies with hearings into the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Bide

  • Supreme Court justices don't have a code of ethics. Hundreds of judges say that's a problem

    The vast majority of surveyed judges across the country said Supreme Court justices should be bound by a code of ethics.

  • After Supreme Court gun decision, what’s next?

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court issued its biggest gun rights ruling in more than a decade Thursday. Here are some questions and answers about what the decision does and does not do: WHAT EXACTLY WAS THE SUPREME COURT RULING ON GUNS? The Supreme Court said that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. That's important because about half a dozen states have conditioned getting a license to carry a gun in public on the person demonstrating an actual need — sometimes

  • With guns ruling, SCOTUS is handing Americans a death sentence

    For the first time, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution protects the right to carry firearms in public. | Opinion

  • Supreme Court expands gun rights, with nation divided

    In a major expansion of gun rights after a series of mass shootings, the Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, a ruling likely to lead to more people legally armed. About one-quarter of the U.S. population lives in states expected to be affected by the ruling, which struck down a New York gun law.

  • Who is Brett Kavanaugh? What to know about Trump's second Supreme Court pick

    Brett Kavanaugh took his seat on the Supreme Court in 2018. Here is what to know about Donald Trump's second nominee to the high court.

  • Live updates | American Medical Association weighs in

    The Latest on the Supreme Court ruling on New York's gun law: The American Medical Association has called the ruling a “harmful and deeply disturbing decision.’’ "Firearm violence is a public health crisis, and easier access to weapons and fewer restrictions on who can carry them — and where they can be carried — are dangerous steps in the wrong direction," Dr. Jack Resneck, the AMA’s president, said in a written statement. "Overturning decades of reasonable firearm regulations will cost more li

  • Roe v Wade: Supreme Court leakers to face 10 years jail and $10,000 fine under GOP plan

    Comes as top court poised to rule on future of Roe and women’s guarenteed right to abortion

  • Supreme Court issues decision making it easier to carry guns in public

    The Supreme Court on Thursday eased restrictions on carrying firearms in public, continuing a trend by the court in recent years of weakening gun restrictions.

  • Key cases left on the Supreme Court docket this term

    The nation’s high court is expected to soon issue decisions in nine cases — including one that could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion.

  • Jan. 6 Latest: GOP House Members Sought Pardons, Panel Hears

    (Bloomberg) -- The Jan. 6 committee resumed its public hearings Thursday with a focus on Donald Trump’s attempts to pressure top Justice Department officials to provide support for his claims of election fraud in battleground states that Joe Biden won.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Adva

  • Tucker Carlson Amazed That Feds Forced Trump Lackey Jeff Clark Out of Home in His Underpants (Video)

    The former DOJ official is facing real problems over his efforts to help undermine the 2020 presidential election

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Bobby Webster on trade rumours surrounding OG Anunoby

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster addresses the numerous trade rumours centered around forward OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Lightning bounce back, beat Avs 6-2 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning's bid for a three-peat is alive and well. With Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy leading the way, the star-laden, two-time defending champions beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 Monday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The victory two nights after suffering the most lopsisded loss in the team's playoff history trimmed Tampa Bay’s series deficit to 2-1 and breathed hope in the team's quest to become the first fran