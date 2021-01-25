Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

·1 min read

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.

The justices threw out Trump’s challenge to lower court rulings that had allowed lawsuits to go forward alleging that he violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause by accepting payments from foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel and patronize other businesses owned by the former president and his family.

The high court also ordered the lower court rulings thrown out as well and directed appeals courts in New York and Richmond, Virginia, to dismiss the suits as moot now that Trump is no longer in office.

The outcome leaves no judicial opinions on the books in an area of the law that has been rarely explored in U.S. history.

The cases involved suits filed by Maryland and the District of Columbia, and high-end restaurants and hotels in New York and Washington, D.C., that “found themselves in the unenviable position of having to compete with businesses owned by the President of the United States.”

The suits sought financial records showing how much state and foreign governments have paid the Trump Organization to stay and eat at Trump-owned properties.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Super Bowl LV could determine whether Patrick Mahomes will ever surpass Tom Brady as football’s GOAT

    Mahomes sounds aware of the historical implications of his next game. “Being able to go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all time in his 150th Super Bowl, I mean, it’s gonna be a great experience for me."

  • Tom Brady is headed to his 10th Super Bowl, and he's bringing a Bucs team he taught to believe with him

    There isn't much left to say about Brady and his greatness. This is the same ending, just with a new script.

  • After falling short of another Super Bowl, it's time for Aaron Rodgers to pursue the 'all-in' season Tom Brady just got

    Brady went to Lambeau Field, backed by a team that was entirely committed to maximizing his window, and earned another Super Bowl berth. The contrast with how the Packers have treated Rodgers recently is stark.

  • A little luck propels Toronto Maple Leafs to 3-2 win over Calgary Flames

    The Toronto Maple Leafs enjoyed puck luck scoring three goals off deflections in a 3-2 win Sunday over the host Calgary Flames.

  • 10 things: OG Anunoby, Stanley Johnson lead shorthanded Raptors to victory vs. Pacers

    OG Anunoby scores 30 points to help the shorthanded Toronto Raptors to a gritty win over the Indiana Pacers.

  • Report: NFL changes schedule for Super Bowl teams, could give Bucs advantage

    Super Bowl teams reportedly won't be allowed into Tampa until two days before the big game, which means the Buccaneers could have an advantage.

  • Why OG Anunoby prefers to be guarded by bigs

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby had a lot of success penetrating against the Pacers’ bigs and explains why it’s easier to attack them.

  • How Kobe Bryant helped propel the WNBA orange hoodie's iconic rise

    The WNBA's orange hoodie campaign took off after Kobe Bryant's death one year ago. It's now part of his legacy.

  • Is this the best Canadiens team of a generation?

    It's been a long time since the Montreal Canadiens have been truly elite. Julian McKenzie explains why this is the best Habs team he's ever seen.

  • ‘Maybe I’m a good defender’: Fred VanVleet on late-game steal

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was tremendous on the defensive end against the Indiana Pacers as he tallied 3 steals, including a clutch one in the final seconds against Malcolm Brogdon.

  • Trey Songz arrested after altercation with police in stands at AFC championship game

    Video shows a man put an officer in a headlock.

  • Kriechmayr edges Odermatt to win super-G in Kitzbühel, Canadian comes sixth

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr bounced back from two disappointing results in downhill over the weekend to win a men’s World Cup super-G on Monday, while Toronto's Jack Crawford posted a career-best sixth-place finish. Kriechmayr didn’t have a clean run but he charged all the way down the Streifalm course to edge Marco Odermatt of Switzerland by 0.12 seconds. Kriechmayr posted the fastest time in the final downhill training on Thursday but failed to replicate the same speed in the races. He finished ninth on Friday and 17th on Sunday in the two downhills, which were both won by Beat Feuz of Switzerland. “I’m really proud about my race today and about my skiing,” Kriechmayr said. “After the downhill races, this is pretty cool.” Jeffrey Read of Canmore, Alta., was 18th and Brodie Seger of North Vancouver, B.C., was 21st. "Today was simple. I executed my plan and tried to have no expectations," Crawford said. "This is the first time all the boys have been in the top 30 together and it has to be the best day for us as a team." Feuz was more than 2.3 seconds off the lead in Monday’s race when he missed a gate and didn't finish. With the race rescheduled from Sunday, temperatures were significantly lower than in previous days, making for an icier surface full of bumps. Kriechmayr mastered the difficult conditions for his seventh career victory, but first of the season. “It was a good run. It wasn’t without mistakes but I was pretty much on the limit,” the Austrian said. “I wanted to come down without compromises. I’d rather go out than finish one or two seconds behind again.” The result sent him to the top of the discipline standings, overtaking Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Mauro Caviezel, who are both out with injuries. Ryan Cochran-Siegle, another super-G winner this season, was also missing. The American sustained a minor neck fracture in a downhill crash on Friday. Kriechmayr trailed Caviezel by three points in the standings last year when the season was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Austrian didn't read too much in getting the red bib as the discipline leader. “Last year, it was my goal, but I missed the globe (by) three points," Kriechmayr said. "Now I just want to ski my way, to be as fast as possible. That’s it." Austrian teammate Matthias Mayer placed third on Monday, 0.55 off the lead, for his third podium in four days. Christof Innerhofer trailed Mayer by four-hundredths of a second as the Italian finished fourth, just behind the Austrian for a second straight day. Alexis Pinturault, who sat out the two downhills this weekend, skied into 12th position to strengthen his lead in the overall standings. Kjetil Jansud, who won the race last year, continued his rough season by failing to finish his run. The Norwegian misjudged a jump and lacked direction to make a gate shortly afterward. Over the weekend, he placed 18th and 26th in the downhills. Dominik Paris lost hope of another strong result a few seconds into his run. The Italian, who has won four races in Kitzbühel in the past, slid away in a sharp right turn. He avoided falling with his hand in the snow but was slowed and finished more than two seconds off the lead. Nils Allègre had an awkward crash that sent him through two rows of safety nets, but the Frenchman got up and seemed unhurt. The race was interrupted again when Italian skier Davide Cazzaniga had to be taken off the hill by helicopter with an apparent right knee injury. The men’s World Cup continues with three slaloms: a night race in Schladming, Austria, on Tuesday and two events in Chamonix, France, this weekend. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Russia confirms it won't appeal Olympic team restrictions

    MOSCOW — The Russian anti-doping agency confirmed Monday that it will not file an appeal to further loosen restrictions on its teams at the Olympics and other major sporting events. The Court of Arbitration for Sport last month ruled that Russia's name, flag and anthem would be barred from the next two Olympics after backing the World Anti-Doping Agency's finding that doping data was manipulated. However, CAS halved the duration of the sanctions from four years to two, removed vetting requirements for Russian athletes and allowed them to keep wearing national colours. The Russian agency, known as RUSADA, had the option to file an appeal with the Swiss supreme court on procedural grounds. It said Monday that it still regards the ruling that doping data in Moscow was modified as “flawed and one-sided” but was satisfied that CAS rejected tougher sanctions proposed by WADA. “RUSADA considers that this chapter has now been closed and is looking forward and committed to working with WADA with a view to fully restoring RUSADA’s membership status,” the Russian agency said in a statement. RUSADA added that it “remains fully committed to the fight against doping but will continue to defend the rights of clean Russian athletes and to oppose any form of discrimination against Russian sport.” Russian sports minister Oleg Matytsin appeared to back the decision. “We respect the decision of RUSADA,” Matytsin said in comments reported by the Tass state news agency. “From our side, we will do everything for Russian sport to be clean, fully implement educational programs, co-operate with the federations, the regions and the Russian Olympic Committee, as well as with international organizations in their areas of competence, in order to ensure the clean development of Russian sport and the inadmissibility of doping.” ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Jaylen Brown sets new NBA record in Celtics win, and Bill Russell approves

    Jaylen Brown didn't just lead the Celtics to a blowout win over the Cavaliers, he also set an NBA record.

  • To battle pandemic, NHL players know they must hold each other accountable

    Back in September, after the Tampa Bay Lightning were awarded the Stanley Cup, the NHL announced over 33,000 tests were administered during 65-playoff days in the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles with zero positive results for COVID-19. That was then. Things are different now. Since the NHL resumed play earlier this month with teams playing in a division format, players have tested positive for the coronavirus, practices have been cancelled and games postponed. The positive tests are to be expected, said Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control, and an infectious disease specialist at the University Health Network in Toronto — even with the protocols and safety measures implemented by the NHL and its teams. "I wouldn't say it's surprising at all," said Hota, who also is an associate professor in the department of medicine at the University of Toronto. "The bubble is a very controlled environment but it's also artificial. It's not going to be reflective of what happens if you open things up and people are going in and out into the communities. "It's a mixing of populations. It's going to be much more difficult to manage things out of a bubble, even with the same measure of testing." WATCH | Week 1 roundup of the NHL's North Division: Vancouver Canucks defenceman Jordie Benn and forward J.T. Miller both missed games due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Benn said he had "no idea" how he contracted the virus. "I didn't have any symptoms," he said. "I felt good for the 10 days I was in isolation. You see people that are in hospital and taking it a bit harder. It's a weird virus." The NHL has prepared a list of "preventative measures" for players and team officials to avoid COVID-19. Included is staying at home, not engaging "in unnecessary interactions with non-family members", wearing face coverings and avoiding going to "restaurants, bars and clubs." Players understand importance Earlier this month the Winnipeg Jets were forced to cancel a practice due to COVID-19 concerns. Centre Mark Scheifele said the players understand the importance of being careful. "It's kind of what we have been doing for the last 10 months, since this all started," he said. "Wear your mask, wash your hands, keep your social distance from people. That's all you can really do, worry about yourself, control your own environment. "That comes to every single guy on this team, every single guy in the league. You all have to hold each other accountable for their actions and abide by all those protocols that have been set forth by the professionals that we are relying on." Vancouver forward Tanner Pearson said concerns about the virus have changed players activities both at home and on the road. "On the road, you can pretty much go for a walk and that's it," he said. "There are no dinners with teammates on the road, no dinner with friends. "When I'm at home, I want to be with [my son] and the family as much as possible." Unknown exposure Hota said the risk of exposure doesn't end with the players. Many have families. Their children attend schools, wives shop at the supermarket. "You look at the experience we've had within the hospitals and healthcare workers who are being very vigilant and are aware of what the transmission risks are," she said. "We continue to have people being exposed from their family members who test positive or from other unknown community-type exposures." Heading into last weekend there were 21 names on the NHL's list of players who were unavailable to play or practise in accordance with the league's COVID-19 protocols. That included Alex Ovechkin and three other members of the Washington Capitals. The Capitals were fined $100,000 US because the players gathered in a hotel room during their season-opening road trip. "That speaks to the fatigue issue," said Hota. "Everyone's a little bit tired of this. "We're all social creatures as human beings. You crave that kind of contact with other people." Reason for concern While the overall numbers may be small there still is reason for concern, said Hota. "It can set off something that will then go rampant," she said. "And if the players aren't affected, it doesn't mean that others aren't." The emergence of a coronavirus variant in Canada also raises red flags. "What's happening is areas where variants have taken over, they're up to 70 per cent more transmittable than what we've been seeing so far," said Hota. "How that's actually happening and why is it they're more transmittable is not entirely clear." The NHL has restricted travel so teams only play within their divisions but that doesn't eliminate the risk of spreading the virus. "It's an added layer for sure," said Hota. "I get more concern about importing risk from one area that's more of a hotspot to an area where there's less transmission and public health measures may be less strict." NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told a video conference earlier this month the league may have to be "flexible and agile" in dealing with COVID circumstances as the 56-game season progresses. Hota said the league must be adaptable because "nobody's exempt from this pandemic." "The more contingency plans you have and the more prepared you are to change the way you approach something, the better off you'll be," she said.

  • Chelsea fires coach Frank Lampard halfway through 2nd season

    Frank Lampard was fired by Chelsea on Monday halfway through his second season in charge after being unable to replicate his success as the club's record scorer in his first Premier League managerial job. Chelsea has lost five of its last eight Premier League games and dropped to ninth place, despite Lampard benefiting from nearly $300 million spent on new players for this season. Chelsea said the performances had “not met expectations" and left the team "without any clear path to sustained improvement” — making a change of managers necessary with former Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel set to be hired. Reflecting Lampard's standing at the west London club, the firing after 18 months in the post was announced in a rare statement by owner Roman Abramovich. “This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him," owner Roman Abramovich said. “He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers. “On behalf of everyone at the club, the board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as head coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.” Lampard leaves with the lowest points-per-game record of the dozen managers since Abramovich bought the club in 2003. As the pressure has grown, the cracks were showing ahead of Sunday's FA Cup win over Luton, when Lampard hit out at perceived negative coverage of the team. But his own shortcomings of a fledging coaching career were being exposed and sentimentality counted for little despite being instrumental to the trophy-laden revival of the club as a player since the takeover by Abramovich. Chelsea brought back its midfield great as coach in 2019 despite him having only a single season's experience in management in the second division with Derby. He achieved Champions League qualification in his first season by securing a fourth-place finish in the Premier League. The rush to dismiss Lampard is indicative of the impatience shown by Abramovich, particularly when the team is slipping away from the Champions League spots. Getting the best out of expensive squad reinforcements proved beyond Lampard — particularly Germany forward Timo Werner, the headline signing of the summer transfer window spending spree. Since Nov. 14, the only goal he has scored in all competitions for Chelsea was a tap-in against fourth-division club Morecambe in the FA Cup and he missed a penalty against another lower-league side — Luton. After securing one of the biggest jobs in English management so early in his coaching career, Lampard leaves Stamford Bridge without any success having lost the 2020 FA Cup final to Arsenal. Lampard is a Chelsea great after scoring 211 goals from central midfield from 2001-14, during which he won every major honour at the club including three Premier League titles and the Champions League. He was associated with some of the best moments in the club’s history and admired for his work ethic and making the most of his talent. Next in the dugout at Stamford Bridge is set to be Tuchel, Sky’s German sports channel first reported. It would be a swift return to coaching for the German less than a month after being fired by PSG following a power struggle with the Qatari ownership. Tuchel is only five years older than Lampard but vastly more experienced in coaching having being forced to retire from playing at 24 due to injury. Tuchel made a name for himself in Germany by showing faith in young players during a five-year stint with unheralded Mainz. In 2009, he was promoted to take charge of the Mainz first team after just one year in charge of the youth side, and quickly promoted young talent. He lasted only two years at Borussia Dortmund before being fired despite winning the German Cup after falling out with officials — just as he would do at PSG. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • 49ers take bigger role at Leeds after raising EPL club stake

    The San Francisco 49ers will take a greater role in the running of English Premier League club Leeds after raising their stake to 37% on Monday. Paraag Marathe, the president of 49ers Enterprises, will become vice chairman of the northern English club under Andrea Radrizzani, who remains the majority owner. The 49ers first bought 15% of the team from Radrizzani in 2018 and the club has since secured promotion back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence — making increased investment from the NFL franchise more desirable. “Our investment two-and-a-half years ago was to dip our toes in the water," Marathe told The Associated Press. "We really felt like Leeds had the bones of a powerful big global club and just from their global fan base and the supporter base and everything that they have. “As we’ve spent more time there we’ve realized that to be very true, and the opportunity to be very great and so it didn’t take us very long to realize we wanted to be involved in a much deeper way.” Leeds has won admirers with its style of football under Marcelo Bielsa, who has guided the team to 12th in the 20-team standings halfway through the season. “We want to be competitive and not just a flash in the pan competitive, but we want to be sustainably competitive,” Marathe said from San Francisco. "This is really about a deeper engagement. And not just me, but all of us at the 49ers, deploying our resources and expertise and blueprints for success over to Leeds and enable that club (to) really transform itself as well.” That means sharing resources and best practices. “We’re one big family now and it’s really about … and we’ve gone through a transformation at the 49ers over the last decade, decade and a half, and we feel like Leeds, LUFC is in the nascent stages of exactly that,” Marathe said. "First is showing we belong (back in the Premier League), next is competing in Europa (League) and eventually is competing in Champions League. That’s the goal. We’re just on the first step of that matriculation. But like I said, I think we’ve already shown that we belong.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • On Football: Brady in the way of Chiefs' 2nd straight title

    Considering that there has been no repeat NFL champion since the 2004 season, clearly some major obstructions have gotten in the way. For the Chiefs, that hurdle wears a No. 12 jersey and is the last guy to pull off the feat. After demolishing Buffalo for the AFC title, the Chiefs head to Tampa looking to complete the double. It's been done eight times, twice by the Steelers. But there's never been such a gap for a repeat winner, and after winning its first Super Bowl in a half-century last year, Kansas City seems primed to end that string of failures. Except for that massive roadblock named Tom Brady. “The job’s not finished," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledges. "We’re going to Tampa, we’re trying to run it back.” To do so, young Mr. Mahomes, you'll need to beat that old man and his penchant for collecting trophies and rings. “We’ve just got to be ourselves," added Mahomes, at 25 a mere 18 years younger than Brady. (Heck, Mahomes' father is only 50 years old.) "I trust my guys over anybody.” The rest of the world has learned to trust Brady over most anybody. The quarterback of the Patriots when they took the Lombardi Trophy for the 2003 and 2004 seasons, Brady owns a nonpareil six rings altogether. He's headed to his 10th Super Bowl, and the big game will be played at Raymond James Stadium, which happens to be the Buccaneers' home field. Add another record to Brady's ledger. “The belief he gave everybody in this organization, that this could be done,” says Bucs coach Bruce Arians of Brady. “It only took one man.” When Brady signed as a free agent with one of the historically worst franchises in the sport — the Bucs won their only visit to the Super Bowl 18 years ago, hadn't been to the playoffs since the 2007 season, and have a 278-429-1 overall record — faith was reborn in Tampa. A leap of faith, it seemed. Like needing a Hail Mary for the Bucs to rise to the championship level. Then they went 11-5 to become a wild-card team spending all of January on the road. Big deal. After victories at Washington, New Orleans (which beat the Bucs twice in the regulars season) and Green Bay, they head back home. To host a Super Bowl they are playing in. “We were at 7-5 seven games ago, not feeling great,” Brady explains. "We felt like we needed to find our rhythm. We played four games down the stretch the last quarter of the season, and then after that, it was just all bonus. The guys came through. Everyone stepped up to the challenge. "It takes everybody, and everybody plays a role. I’m just so proud of this whole team and blessed to be a part of it.” The Chiefs are well aware of what Brady means in a championship chase. For those two decades when New England was dominating the AFC, Kansas City enviously watched. What the Chiefs witnessed then is what is playing out now: Brady as the centerpiece — and by far the most important piece — of a franchise. He's stamped himself as the overriding reason the Patriots were so good; look at them now without him. And look at what the Bucs have achieved already with him. When Brady won those successive Super Bowls, he was only beginning to establish his championship pedigree. He hadn't won an MVP award; he now has three. Nor had he won Offensive Player of the Year; he now has two. He hadn't set many league records of note, either. Today, he is the most successful player in the NFL's modern era. Even when he throws interceptions on three consecutive series, which he did Sunday at Lambeau Field, he and his team still find ways to win. That's what Mahomes and his magic must overcome, and the Chiefs are early three-point favourites to do so. They come from the stronger conference. They win even when they aren't at their best, as happened last week against Cleveland. They shrug off deficits the way Travis Kelce shrugs off defenders. They boast a confidence reminiscent of, well, the QB in Tampa. And that guy is the most challenging obstacle to get past. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • Ducks use strong offensive game to take down Avalanche 3-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. — Goals have been hard to come by for the Anaheim Ducks. Seeing the puck go in the net Sunday night provided some much-needed relief. Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell each scored his first goal of the season and the Ducks held on for a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Hampus Lindholm added an empty-net goal for the Ducks, who had not scored more than two goals in their first five games. “Any time players like that can pick up a point or score a goal, it is just a massive weight lifted off their shoulders. And they carry it because they care,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. John Gibson provided another strong start in net, making 32 saves to improve to 2-0-2 in his last four starts. But, it was signs of life on offence that had Anaheim buzzing to wrap up a four-game homestand. The Ducks jumped out to a lead in the first 58 seconds. Silfverberg scored on a wrist shot through traffic off a faceoff win by Adam Henrique, giving Anaheim its first lead in the first period this season. Rakell made it 2-0 at 9:05 of the second, beating Grubauer to the glove side off a centring pass from Ryan Getzlaf. Eakins believes putting Rakell, who has scored 33 goals combined the past two seasons following consecutive 30-goal campaigns, alongside the Ducks captain should help the 27-year-old winger rediscover his offence. “Rather than Raks looking to be the playmaker, he can look to let Ryan do that. Ryan’s been excellent at that his whole career, and Ricky can get back in the business of finishing,” Eakins said. Mikko Rantanen scored in a career-best fifth straight game, and Philipp Grubauer made 12 saves for the Avalanche. Colorado had been averaging 3.4 goals. Rantanen broke through at 14:46 of the third, scoring on a rebound. Lindholm scored with 1:40 remaining. Rantanen has five goals and two assists in his last five games. “We definitely haven’t hit our stride,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “I think as a four-line team we still have some work to do, and some of that is just getting rewarded for some hard work. But I don’t mind the fact we’re 3-3 after six games. … It’s not a bad thing as long as we respond and play the way we can and work the way we can.” SHUT ’EM DOWN Anaheim had to withstand plenty of pressure from Colorado’s dynamic top line and offensively-gifted defencemen, with Nathan MacKinnon striking both the post and crossbar, and Cale Makar hitting the crossbar in the first period. The Avalanche was 0 for 4 on the power play after scoring at least one goal in each of its first five games, with MacKinnon drawing iron on special teams late in the first. MIX IT UP J.T. Compher centred the Avalanche’s second line, while Nazem Kadri was demoted to the third line. Bednar had been critical of a lack of production from the Kadri-led second line throughout the four-game road trip, and his minus-2 performance in a 3-2 overtime win against the Ducks on Friday prompted Bednar to make a change. Swapping the centres wasn’t the only move Bednar made as Ryan Graves was a healthy scratch after posting a minus-5 through the first five games, the only Colorado defenceman with a negative plus-minus rating. BACK AT IT Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky returned after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. He played 13:16 with a minus-1 rating and took one shot. UP NEXT Avalanche: Host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. Ducks: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Wizards struggle in first game back in almost two weeks after COVID-19 outbreak

    "I think all of our guys are gonna have to get back in an NBA rhythm."