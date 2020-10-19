Supreme Court will decide future of President Trump's border wall with Mexico

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide if the Trump administration must stop building portions of the border wall with Mexico.

But the case is unlikely to be heard before Jan. 20 next year, and if President Donald Trump loses re-election next month, a Democratic administration headed by former vice president Joe Biden could stop construction on its own.

The high court has twice allowed the wall project to continue despite federal court rulings that the administration lacked authority to spend the money. In July, when the justices last acted by a 5-4 vote, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer complained in dissent that it amounted to a final victory during Trump's first term.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled in June that the administration went around Congress by transferring $2.5 billion in Pentagon funds to the border wall project.

The dispute, which has divided the nation in much the same way a wall would divide the U.S. and Mexico, dates back almost two years to a budget battle between Trump and Congress that led to a five-week partial government shutdown. That fight ended when Democrats agreed to spend a fraction of what the president wanted.

A Border Patrol unit drives by the construction site of a new section of the border wall between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on August 17, 2020. More

Early in 2019, Trump declared a "national emergency" in order to redirect funds from other federal agencies to the Department of Homeland Security. Among the pots of money was $2.5 billion in Pentagon funds that was to go toward building about 80 miles of barriers in California, Arizona and New Mexico. Most of that has been built.

The Justice Department had urged the Supreme Court to hear the case, which it called "a matter of exceptional national importance."

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition in the lawsuit, has said it would seek to tear down sections of the wall if it wins the case. If Biden wins election next month, his administration could do the same.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Border wall: Supreme Court to rule on Donald Trump's trademark project