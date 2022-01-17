Supreme Court to debate whether Boston may stop a Christian flag from flying over City Hall

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON – For years the city of Boston rotated dozens of flags on a pole outside City Hall to celebrate veterans, paramedics, sports teams and LGBTQ pride as part of what it describes as an effort to promote diversity and civic engagement.

But when a group applied in 2017 to hoist a "Christian flag" up the 83-foot pole, city officials said it wouldn't fly. The blue-and-white flag, with a red Latin cross in one corner, would violate the long-held principle of separation of church and state, they said.

Now, the Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in that dispute, which turns on a fundamental First Amendment question: Who is conveying a message when a third-party group's flag flies on a government flagpole? The group or the government?

Even some advocates sympathetic to Boston's position acknowledge the city will likely be on defense, despite winning last year at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit. The high court's conservative majority often looks askance at government regulation of religion and some of the justices have fretted about what they see as "disfavored" religious rights.

Camp Constitution, the group challenging the city, has picked up some notable allies, including the Biden administration, which says the federal government confronts similar issues when it permits protests on the National Mall or allows people to submit designs for special U.S. Postal Service stamps to celebrate community events.

"What's unusual about this case that's hard for Boston to overcome is that they called it a public forum and they said it was open for all applicants and then, after 12 years of approving these applications with no denials, they censor one," said Mathew Staver with Liberty Counsel, a Christian legal group representing Camp Constitution.

Staver and his allies say Boston's flagpole is a public forum, a key concept in First Amendment law used by courts to help analyze when the government may regulate speech on public property. The government can't restrict speech based on the speaker's viewpoint in a public forum. What that means in practice is that if the city allows one group to speak in that space, say an LGBTQ rights group, it can't block a religious group that opposes those rights from speaking.

Boston counters that the flag flapping above City Hall is, in fact, a form of government speech – not a public forum for First Amendment purposes – and that city residents perceive the flag as having the city's stamp of approval. Any other approach, the city argues, leads to absurd results: Boston might be forced to fly a New York Yankees flag a week after raising one for the Red Sox.

Or, more seriously, it might be required to fly a flag from a neo-Nazi group.

Instead, Boston officials say they choose which messages to endorse and that virtually all of the third-party flags they pick commemorate a day of observance, such as Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the Emancipation Proclamation, or St. Patrick's Day. Taken together, they say, it all means the messages the flags convey are the city's.

"It's well settled that when governments speak they can say what they want," said Douglas Hallward-Driemeier, a veteran Supreme Court lawyer who will argue the case Tuesday on behalf of Boston. "Certainly the people of Boston who walk past City Hall Plaza every day would understand that this is where the city is speaking."

If Boston wins on that point, the issue of religion – religious freedom and disfavoring religious organizations – may not enter the picture. And that would likely increase the city's odds of success.

In all sorts of contexts, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the high court has looked favorably on religious freedom claims, from churches and synagogues successfully challenging coronavirus restrictions to religious entities that beat back requirements that they provide health insurance coverage for contraceptives.

In 2019, the court ruled that a massive Latin cross on government property outside of Washington, D.C., did not have to be moved in the name of church-state separation. In 2014 the court upheld a centuries-old tradition of offering prayers to open government meetings, even if those prayers are overwhelmingly Christian.

On the other hand, a 5-4 court in 2015 held that specialty license plates promoting everything from "Choose Life" to "Conserve Water" could prohibit images like the Confederate flag because license plates are government speech. The decision drew a sharp dissent from Associate Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and two others who have since left the court.

"Messages that are proposed by private parties and placed on Texas specialty plates are private speech," Alito wrote.

Boston's guest flag program appears to be relatively rare. Perhaps anticipating lawsuits, more than seven in 10 cities do not fly third-party flags at all, according to a survey by the International Municipal Lawyers Association.

Even if Boston loses, it's unlikely Camp Constitution's flag will ever fly at City Hall. What's more likely is that the city, and others with programs like it, will just stop raising anyone's flag, experts said. Boston has already discontinued its guest flag program until the Supreme Court hands down a decision, likely later this year.

Lisa Soronen, executive director of the State & Local Legal Center, said that outcome would be a missed opportunity.

"It's a small thing but there is some value in flying them," Soronen said. "We have all these conversations about democracy in decline and I think there's something lost by the possibility of that for a city building up its worldview, its perspective, its friends."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court to hear First Amendment dispute over Christian flag

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Bears interview Flores for coach job, Ireland for GM opening

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their vacant coach and GM jobs on Friday. Flores was fired Monday by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated the reasons for his dismissal had little to do with the

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Cardinals, Rams to meet in playoffs despite Week 18 losses

    ARIZONA (11-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC BETTING LINE: Rams by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 8-9-0, Los Angeles 8-9-0. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 46-39-2. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Cardinals 30-23 on Dec. 13 in Glendale, Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Seattle 38-30; Rams lost to San Francisco 27-24, OT. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (10), PASS (10), SCORING (11). CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (20), PASS (7), SCO

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and ni

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Uncertain futures add to sense of urgency for Rodgers, Adams

    Until this season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers often referred to Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson as his greatest teammate ever. Now that title apparently belongs to Davante Adams, the wide receiver who has caught hundreds of passes from Rodgers over the past eight seasons. After a Christmas Day victory over the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers called Adams the “most dominant player I’ve played with.” “When you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mind blowing,” Rodger

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.