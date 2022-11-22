Supreme Court Clears Way For Congress To Get Donald Trump’s Tax Returns

Donald Trump has lost a bid to deny a Democratic-led House committee the right to obtain his tax returns. After a lengthy legal battle, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of the former president’s financial documents to the House Ways & Means Committee.

In an unsigned terse statement with no noted dissents, the Court rejected Trump’s plea to prevent the Treasury Department from providing six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the committee. Richard Neal, the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, has sought Trump’s returns since 2019, but has been engaged in a legal battle since then.

More from Deadline

The latest ruling against Trump followed one last month in an emergency case involving documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago club. In that ruling, the Court denied Trump’s request to allow a special master to review about 100 classified documents seized from his Florida home.

In January, the Supreme Court allowed the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to obtain Trump’s administration documents. And in 2020, the court ruled that Trump could not prevent a New York City prosecutor from obtaining his tax returns and financial records in an investigation of possible hush-money payments during the 2016 race for the White House.

It’s not clear when the committee will receive the documents requested in the latest ruling.

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.