Supreme Court Clears Way For Congress To Get Donald Trump’s Tax Returns

Denise Petski
·1 min read

Donald Trump has lost a bid to deny a Democratic-led House committee the right to obtain his tax returns. After a lengthy legal battle, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of the former president’s financial documents to the House Ways & Means Committee.

In an unsigned terse statement with no noted dissents, the Court rejected Trump’s plea to prevent the Treasury Department from providing six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the committee. Richard Neal, the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, has sought Trump’s returns since 2019, but has been engaged in a legal battle since then.

More from Deadline

The latest ruling against Trump followed one last month in an emergency case involving documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago club. In that ruling, the Court denied Trump’s request to allow a special master to review about 100 classified documents seized from his Florida home.

In January, the Supreme Court allowed the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to obtain Trump’s administration documents. And in 2020, the court ruled that Trump could not prevent a New York City prosecutor from obtaining his tax returns and financial records in an investigation of possible hush-money payments during the 2016 race for the White House.

It’s not clear when the committee will receive the documents requested in the latest ruling.

 

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Belarusian opposition leader asks for more Canadian assistance during visit to Ottawa

    OTTAWA — Canada levelled new sanctions against Belarus on Tuesday over its abysmal human-rights record and support for Russia's war in Ukraine, even as the country's exiled opposition leader called for more support for pro-democracy activists and others. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced the sanctions against 22 Belarusian officials and 16 companies while hosting Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was in Ottawa to meet with members of the government and Parliament. "Our goal is really t

  • Supreme Court rules Donald Trump must turn over taxes to House committee

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's request to block an appeals court order that he surrender his tax returns and other financial records to the House Ways and Means Committee. It marks the fourth time Trump has lost a high court appeal related to requests for his taxes. The move appears to be the end of the road for Trump in the years-long saga of congressional subpoenas for his tax records in the stated interest of drafting oversight legislation.

  • Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in Georgia runoff

    Republican groups appealed to Georgia's highest court Tuesday in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee filed the appeal with the Georgia Supreme Court.

  • Canada to sanction Belarus firms, more officials over Russia's war in Ukraine

    Canada said on Tuesday it will slap more sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's administration for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. The foreign ministry in Ottawa said it would sanction 22 more Belarusian officials as well as 16 Belarusian companies involved in military manufacturing, technology, engineering, banking and railway transportation. It said the officials included some who were "complicit in the stationing and transport of Russian military personnel and equipment involved in the invasion of Ukraine."

  • UPDATE 1-Putin to meet mothers of soldiers called up to fight in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will in the coming days meet the mothers of reservists called up to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers have been sent to fight in Ukraine - including some of the more than 300,000 reservists who were called up as part of a mobilisation announced by Putin in September.

  • Duvernay-Tardif back with Jets after working on residency

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The Doctor is back in — on the football field. Veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif signed with the Jets' practice squad Friday, giving New York some depth on a unit hit hard by injuries this season. Duvernay-Tardif stepped away from football after spending the last two months of last season with the Jets so he could begin working on his medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. “It's phenomenal,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said of Duvernay-Tardif balancing b

  • Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I've been here.” Despite being without receiver Ja'Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half. The third-year quarterback liked how it went down. There were scoring drives of 92 and 93 yards. Backup running back Samaje Perine caught three touchdown passes, and Trenton Irwin, who was promoted from the practice s

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Schultz scores 2, leads Kraken to 3-2 OT win over Rangers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the game at 3:39 in overtime and the Seattle Kraken snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. It was the first multi-goal game for Schultz, who is in his 12th NHL season. The 32-year-old defenseman has three goals this season. Jared McCann also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones had 28 saves. Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin finished with 29 saves. After a sc

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Connor Bedard buries another absurd goal, a whole 10 seconds into the game

    The likely top pick in the 2023 NHL draft wasted no time adding another sensational clip to his growing highlight reel on Thursday.

  • Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

    ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?