Supreme Court blocks strict COVID-19 restrictions on some New York houses of worship

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court placed religious freedom before pandemic precautions Wednesday night, blocking recent rules in New York that severely restricted gatherings at houses of worship in areas hit hardest by COVID-19.

The court's new, more conservative majority ruled 5-4 that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's limits on churches, synagogues and other houses of worship to 10 or 25 worshipers in hard-hit regions violated the First Amendment's Free Exercise Clause. Previously, they were allowed to operate at 25% capacity.

It was a reversal from earlier actions taken by the high court in response to state restrictions on organized religion during the coronavirus pandemic. The justices previously refused to lift restrictions on churches in California and Nevada, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's four liberals in upholding state restrictions.

But since then, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died and was succeeded by Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority. Roberts and the three liberal justices dissented.

The New York restrictions, announced in October, have been challenged by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Agudath Israel, an Orthodox Jewish congregation. They claimed Cuomo's order targeted houses of worship while treating secular institutions less stringently and allowing essential businesses to operate without restrictions.

"The governor openly admitted that his executive order is a 'blunt' policy 'being cut by a hatchet,'" lawyers for the diocese wrote. "The pandemic alone cannot justify overbroad, untailored closure orders of indefinite duration directed at all 'houses of worship' that in another time would plainly be found to violate the Constitution."

The Orthodox Jewish organization said its members were being singled out for "discriminatory targeting" because of past violations of COVID-19 restrictions by some Orthodox Jews. It called that "guilt-by-religious-association."

Story continues

"The restrictions have eliminated the ability of many Jews to worship on important religious holy days," its lawyers wrote. "None of this is necessary to protect public health."

In response, state Solicitor General Barbara Underwood noted that New York was the national epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring and has seen more than 26,000 deaths, including over 16,000 in New York City alone. Lately, she wrote, the state began observing "clusters" in some communities and chose to combat them.

"The restrictions significantly constrain the extent to which gatherings may occur," she acknowledged. But she noted that comparable secular gatherings, such as concerts and other events, "are completely prohibited."

Recently, her office notified the court that "due to a reduction of cases in the area," the six Catholic churches in Brooklyn that had faced strict limits would be free to admit more worshipers.

In response, the Diocese called the change "more than a little curious, especially when ... rates are otherwise rising in New York State."

"Any one of the Diocese’s churches can again be subjected to fixed-capacity restrictions on literally a moment’s notice," it said in legal papers. "The Sword of Damocles continues to hang over the Diocese’s head, whether or not a particular church happens to fall within a particular zone at a particular point in time."

The balancing act between public health and religious liberty has given the high court trouble since the spring. The justices ruled 5-4 in May against a California church seeking to exceed a 25% capacity limit that was more stringent than local businesses faced. In July, it upheld Nevada's 50-person limit on church gatherings while letting casinos, bars and restaurants operate at 50% capacity.

Earlier: Supreme Court says Nevada can impose tighter virus limits on churches than casinos

Associate Justice Samuel Alito told the conservative Federalist Society recently that COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in "previously unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty." He denounced high court rulings that he said discriminated against religious groups and argued that the pandemic highlighted a wider assault on religious freedom.

More: Critics decry Justice Alito's 'nakedly partisan' speech on COVID-19 measures, gay marriage

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Religious freedom: Supreme Court blocks COVID limits on N.Y. churches