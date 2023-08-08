Supreme Court backs Biden's tougher federal rules on untraceable 'ghost guns' for now

WASHINGTON – A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday backed a Biden administration effort to regulate “ghost guns,” temporarily allowing the government to require manufacturers of the untraceable weapon kits to conduct background checks on customers and mark their products with serial numbers.

Ghost gun kits allow people to purchase parts that can be built into a weapon without the usual regulations that come with an assembled gun. President Joe Biden last year required companies selling the do-it-yourself kits to adhere to the same rules as other gunmakers, such as keeping records that help police trace the weapons.

The Supreme Court agreed 5-4 to pause a lower court's ruling that had suspended the rule in a brief order without explanation. Four conservative justices − Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh − said they would have temporarily blocked enforcement of the rule.

Sgt. Matthew Elseth displays "ghost guns" at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department on Nov. 27, 2019.

Gun control advocates see the kits as a dangerous loophole and point out that police frequently find the weapons at crime scenes. The Biden administration told the Supreme Court that law enforcement agencies submitted 1,600 ghost guns to federal authorities for tracing in 2017. Four years later, that number had increased to more than 19,000.

Those tracing requests were largely futile, the administration says, because the kits do not carry serial numbers.

"These guns are weapons of choice for many criminals," Biden said last year. "We are going to do everything we can to deprive them of that choice and, when we find them, put them in jail for a long, long time."

Gun owners, advocacy groups and companies that make or distribute the products sued. They told the Supreme Court that Biden overstepped his authority by defining “firearm” to include the kits. Rather than “take matters into its own hands,” the plaintiffs say, the administration should have tried to convince Congress to change the law.

A U.S. District Court in Texas blocked the regulation from covering ghost guns in June. The Louisiana-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit declined to pause the lower court's ruling. The Biden administration then filed an emergency appeal at the Supreme Court late last month.

The Supreme Court's ruling arrived on its shadow docket, where such emergency cases are handled. The court did not decide whether the rule is legal. Rather, the court allowed the regulation to stand while the case continues.

The nation’s highest court is already set to consider a significant Second Amendment later this year: A challenge to a federal law that prohibits Americans subject to domestic violence orders from possessing a gun. A Texas man is appealing his conviction under that law in a case that could have sweeping implications for other gun regulations.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court allows Biden's tougher rules on 'ghost guns' for now