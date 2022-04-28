Supreme Court Asked To Reject Racist Rulings That Denied Rights To 3.6 Million Americans

Paul Blumenthal
·6 min read
A map of the United States and its possessions shows territorial growth from the original 13 Colonies up to the inclusion of the islands of American Samoa. (Photo: Bettmann via Getty Images)
A map of the United States and its possessions shows territorial growth from the original 13 Colonies up to the inclusion of the islands of American Samoa. (Photo: Bettmann via Getty Images)

A map of the United States and its possessions shows territorial growth from the original 13 Colonies up to the inclusion of the islands of American Samoa. (Photo: Bettmann via Getty Images)

Three American Samoan residents of Utah and a Samoan nonprofit asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to take up their case challenging the validity of the 100-year-old racist court precedents that continue to deny them equal rights as U.S. citizens.

The case of Fitisemanu v. United States arises from the peculiar relationship between the United States and its five overseas territories: American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Marianas Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The 3.6 million residents of these territories owe allegiance to the U.S. government but do not have equal rights under the law.

This denial of equal rights is even more acute for American Samoans. While the residents of Guam, the Northern Marianas Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are officially U.S. citizens and can access those rights by moving to one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia, American Samoans are categorized as U.S. “nationals.” This means that American Samoans born in American Samoa are not treated as citizens even if they move to a U.S. state.

The plaintiffs allege a series of harms, highlighting the rights denied to American Samoa-born nationals living in the U.S. John Fitisemanu was denied the right to vote. Pale Tuli cannot seek the job he wants, as a police officer. And Rosavita Tuli is unable to sponsor immigrant family members who wish to move to the U.S.

“I was born on U.S. soil, have a U.S. passport, and pay thousands of dollars in taxes each year to the federal government,” Fitisemanu said in a statement. “But based on a discriminatory federal law, I am denied recognition as a U.S. citizen. As a result, I am a citizen of nowhere, unable to vote in state, federal, or even local elections. This isn’t just wrong, it’s unconstitutional.”

The denial of equal rights to territorial residents stems from a series of Supreme Court cases, known as the Insular Cases, that created a legal framework for the United States’ territorial conquests in the Spanish-American War. The court categorized these overseas possessions as “unincorporated territories” not meant for statehood, and it denied equal rights to their residents because they were “savage tribes” and “alien” and “uncivilized race[s]” who were “absolutely unfit to receive” them.

The plaintiffs argue that the original understanding of the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause, which grants birthright citizenship to persons “born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” extended that right to anyone born in U.S.-controlled territories. In making this argument, the petitioners note that birthright citizenship was never questioned directly in the Insular Cases.

This argument was endorsed by Judge Clark Waddoups of the U.S. District Court of Utah in a 2019 decision siding with the American Samoan plaintiffs. That decision found that the legal precedent that mattered in this case was the 1898 decision in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which affirmed the birthright citizenship of anyone born on U.S. soil, and “did not concern” any of the Insular Case decisions.

Supreme Court Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor (left) and Neil Gorsuch called for the court to revisit and overturn the Insular Cases, which have limited the rights of people from U.S. territories. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)
Supreme Court Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor (left) and Neil Gorsuch called for the court to revisit and overturn the Insular Cases, which have limited the rights of people from U.S. territories. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

Supreme Court Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor (left) and Neil Gorsuch called for the court to revisit and overturn the Insular Cases, which have limited the rights of people from U.S. territories. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

But that federal court decision was overturned in 2021 by a panel of judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit who relied solely on the Insular Cases. Though the majority decision from the appeals court noted the “racist” and “disreputable” history of the Insular Cases, it ruled that they applied here and that the U.S. District Court “erred by relying on Wong Kim Ark.” And even though the Insular Cases never touched on birthright citizenship, the court ruled that those cases “can be repurposed.”

The petition in Fitisemanu v. U.S. asks the Supreme Court to revisit and overturn the Insular Cases because the appeals court decision extends them beyond their original context and subject matter while also bringing them into direct conflict with precedents granting birthright citizenship.

The request for the Supreme Court to take up this case comes on the heels of opinions issued by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor last week clearly stating their desire to overturn the Insular Cases.

In a concurring opinion in United States v. Vaello-Madero, released on April 21, Gorsuch said it is “past time to acknowledge the gravity of this error and admit what we know to be true: The Insular Cases have no foundation in the Constitution and rest instead on racial stereotypes. They deserve no place in our law.”

Gorsuch cited the appeals court decision in the Fitisemanu case as a major reason why the Supreme Court must revisit the Insular Cases, noting it is among “recent attempts” by lower courts “​​to repurpose the Insular Cases [by] merely drap[ing] the worst of their logic in new garb.”

In noting her total agreement with Gorsuch’s argument to overturn the Insular Cases, Sotomayor called them “both odious and wrong” in a dissent issued in the Vaello-Madero case.

The Fitisemanu case is opposed by the Department of Justice, which has relied on the Insular Cases in its arguments, and the government of American Samoa, which claims that overturning the Insular Cases would upset the traditional practices of the Samoan people.

Despite a promise to advance racial justice and equality, the Biden administration’s Department of Justice continues to rely on the Insular Cases in arguments before the court. Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the Fitisemanu case and a number of civil rights organizations, including the ACLU, the Hispanic Federation and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, have called on the administration to stop relying on the Insular Cases in its briefs and arguments in court.

“Who is a U.S. citizen under the Constitution is a fundamental question for our democracy, and one the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment was intended to answer once and for all,” Neil Weare, counsel for Fitisemanu, said in a statement. “That in 2022 there remains uncertainty over whether people born in U.S. territories are ‘born … in the United States’ for purposes of the Citizenship Clause and whether the racist Insular Cases remain good law highlights why the Supreme Court needs to finally answer these questions.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Cowboys star Micah Parsons had no idea how ceremonial puck drops work

    The NFL's defensive rookie of the year didn't have the playbook for ceremonial puck drops.

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t