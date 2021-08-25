Supreme Court allows revival of Trump administration's 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Biden administration's request to put a stay on a lower court's order restoring the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy.

The Supreme Court's three liberal justices voiced their dissent and said they would have granted the request to block the lower court's order, CNN reports.

Under the policy, migrants crossing the southern border seeking asylum in the United States were forced to stay in Mexico while waiting for their court dates. Immigration advocates decried the practice, saying that many of the asylum seekers had to live in dangerous border towns rife with crime and gangs.

President Biden suspended the policy when he first took office and later ended it, causing Texas and Missouri to sue the administration in an attempt to keep the policy in place. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, ruled that the Biden administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it ended the policy, and he ordered its revival. The Biden administration in turn filed a petition to the Supreme Court last week, arguing that bringing the policy back "would result in irreparable harm."

