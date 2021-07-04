Is it supposed to rain during Fourth of July events in Fort Worth? Here’s the forecast.

Fireworks demonstrations should be safe from rainy weather tonight, according to the National Weather Service, with showers not expected in Fort Worth until Monday morning.

Storms are in the forecast for areas south of Dallas-Fort Worth, but the rain should stay away for Fourth of July celebrations, meteorologist Monique Sellers with the NWS Fort Worth said. Sunday will remain in the upper 80s for most of the day with clear skies, and the temperature should drop into the low 80s in the evening.

Parts of central Texas such as Waco, Stephenville and Temple could see rain and storms tonight, according to the NWS.

On Monday morning, scattered showers are expected to move into the area and stick around for the week, Sellers said. Some gusty winds, lightening and heavy rains are possible, but the threat of stronger storms is low. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.