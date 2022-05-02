Supporting cast key in semifinal battle between Ja-Steph

  • Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after a win over the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    1/6

    Warriors Grizzlies Basketball

    Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after a win over the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    2/6

    Warriors Grizzlies Basketball

    Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., top, shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    3/6

    Warriors Grizzlies Basketball

    Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., top, shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket in the second half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    4/6

    Warriors Grizzlies Basketball

    Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket in the second half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) shoots ahead of Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    5/6

    Warriors Grizzlies Basketball

    Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) shoots ahead of Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21), right, drives toward the basket past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), left, in the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    6/6

    Bucks Celtics Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21), right, drives toward the basket past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), left, in the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after a win over the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., top, shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket in the second half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) shoots ahead of Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21), right, drives toward the basket past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), left, in the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TERESA M. WALKER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Milwaukee Bucks
    Milwaukee Bucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Klay Thompson
    Klay Thompson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jayson Tatum
    Jayson Tatum
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ja Morant
    Ja Morant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jordan Poole
    Jordan Poole
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Klay Thompson savored the moment by spending a few minutes on the court after a roller-coaster of emotions during the final minute.

He hit the game-winning 3-pointer — only to miss two free throws before getting back on defense to force Ja Morant to miss a layup, giving Golden State a 117-116 win. It's not a championship, but was a huge win for the Warriors and more so for Thompson because of the injuries he's battled through the past two years.

“Having to watch the last couple of years, just soaking everything in and internalizing the whole atmosphere and just appreciating where I’m at,” Thompson said.

Game 1 showed that whoever wins the 1-on-1 scoring battle between Memphis' Morant and Stephen Curry of the Warriors doesn't mean their team will win the game or the series. Supporting casts are crucial at this stage of the postseason.

Thompson was just 3 of 10 from outside the arc and finished with 15 points. Luckily, Jordan Poole helped Golden State's bench outscore Memphis' reserves 47-30. Poole had playoff career-highs with 31 points and eight rebounds, and he also matched his playoff career-best with nine assists.

“He was brilliant,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.

Jaren Jackson Jr. nearly matched Morant's 34 points with a playoff career-high 33 points in his second straight double-double. Jackson also matched his season high making six 3-pointers.

When the fourth overall pick in 2018 plays like that, Grizzlies' teammate Kyle Anderson said there's not a lot of teams that can beat them.

“We need him on the floor,” Anderson said of Jackson on Monday. "That's tough. We need those type of performances out of him.”

Andrew Wiggins also added 17 for Golden State. Brandon Clarke has scored in double figures each of the first seven games coming off the bench for Memphis, and Grizzlies reserve De'Anthony Melton added 14 against the Warriors after not playing the final two games of the first round.

In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo got more help from his Bucks’ teammates than Jayson Tatum did from the rest of the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo had a triple-double leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a road win to open their Eastern Conference semifinal with Boston. With Khris Middleton still out with an injured knee, Bobby Portis came through with 15 points and 11 rebounds to go along with Jrue Holiday’s double-double.

Jayson Tatum got little help from his Celtics' teammates with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart going a combined 7 of 24.

“I have all the faith in the world in JB,” Tatum said. "No one should hang their heads. Just get ready for the next one.”

BUCKS AT CELTICS

Milwaukee leads 1-0. Game 2, 7:30 p.m. EDT, TNT.

NEED TO KNOW: The defending NBA champion Bucks started slowly but imposed their will on the Celtics in the second half of their 101-89 Game 1 win. Antetokounmpo shot 9 for 25 from the field but still posted his second career playoff triple-double (24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists). The Celtics shot a playoff-low 33% (28 of 84) with just 21 assists and a playoff-high 18 turnovers.

KEEP AN EYE ON: How the Celtics adjust to the Bucks’ pressure. Milwaukee picked Boston’s ball handlers up full court at different times, forcing the Celtics to speed up in some shaky half-court possessions. Boston coach Ime Udoka said changing the approach is a must to free up their offensive flow: “You want to mix it up and at times and attack out of that when they’re pressing."

INJURY WATCH: Udoka said Smart is questionable for Game 2 dealing with a fair amount of soreness from a bruised thigh hurt in the opener. He got hit twice in the same spot and also left just before halftime with a right shoulder stinger. “He’s a tough guy that’s going to try to play through things,” Udoka said. … Milwaukee guard George Hill was on the court for Monday’s practice doing individual work, but coach Mike Budenholzer said he will remain out with the abdominal strain that kept Hill out all of the Chicago series.

PRESSURE IS ON: Tatum and Brown. Boston’s star duo combined to go 10 of 31 from the field. Tatum managed 21 points, but Brown finished with only 12, going 3 of 9 from the 3-point line with seven turnovers. The Celtics’ offense goes how they go, and another lackluster performance by the tandem would almost certainly lead to a 0-2 deficit.

WARRIORS AT GRIZZLIES

Golden State leads 1-0. Game 2, 9:30 p.m. EDT, TNT.

— NEED TO KNOW: The Warriors outrebounded the NBA's top rebounding team 51-47 and matched the Grizzlies on the offensive glass with 16 — far above Golden State's average of 9.8 during the regular season and 8.5 in the playoffs. That helped the Warriors outscore Memphis 26-24 on second-chance points.

— KEEP AN EYE ON: Draymond Green. He was ejected from Game 1 late in the first half for swiping Brandon Clarke's face with right hand, grabbing the Grizzlies forward's jersey with his left and pulling Clarke down to the court. Green said on his podcast he thought the NBA might reduce the Flagrant 2 but didn't. That leaves Green two points from a one-game suspension.

“I’m never going to change the way I play basketball,” Green said. “It’s gotten me this far. It’s gotten me three championships, four All-Stars, Defensive Player of the Year. I’m not going to change now.”

— INJURY WATCH: Bane got some treatment during the second half on the bench for what Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins called “general soreness." Jenkins said Bane is doing all right, just sore like most of the Grizzlies. Grizzlies center Steven Adams has not been cleared from the health and safety protocols and remains day to day.

— PRESSURE IS ON: Memphis. The Grizzlies already have lost home-court advantage. Dropping Game 2 means going to San Francisco with being swept by the Warriors a much bigger possibility for one of the NBA's youngest teams playing on its biggest stage yet.

___

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • How Nick Nurse rallied the Raptors after going down 3-0 to Sixers

    “If somebody could do it, it’d be us.”

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi