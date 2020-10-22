Supporters urged to find new ways to back Poppy Appeal amid pandemic

The British public is being urged to find new ways to support this year’s Poppy Appeal as the coronavirus pandemic limits the traditional work of its fundraising collectors.

Social distancing requirements and shielding volunteers are among the challenges faced by armed forces charity The Royal British Legion (RBL) as it launches its annual campaign on Thursday.

But under the message “every poppy counts”, it is encouraging people to back alternative ideas for showing their support while raising money for current and ex-members of the armed forces who may be facing hardships, injuries or bereavements.

These include making a request through the RBL’s website for poppies to be sent in the post to be distributed among neighbours, families and friends while following social distancing guidelines.

A printable poppy is also available to download – either in colour or to be coloured in – that people can fix to the windows.

Free fundraising packs for supporters can be ordered online while supporters are also encouraged to do their own “virtual” poppy runs, walks or jogs to help raise funds.

More than 15 million paper poppies will be distributed at supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and Asda. They will also be available online via the RBL’s Poppy Shop website.

Cashless donation options are available through QR codes, contactless payments and a text-to-donate facility.

To mark this year’s appeal, which runs until Armistice Day on November 11, the RBL has launched a series of photographic portraits of armed forces members, Second World War veterans and Poppy Appeal collectors.

Taken in doorways, streets and windows, the photos aim to reveal a snapshot of the lives of the armed forces community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

