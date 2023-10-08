Supporters of Israel and Palestinians hold opposing protests in Fort Lauderdale

A day after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel, supporters of Israel and the Palestinians held opposing rallies Sunday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale at which several protesters were attacked.

The assault from the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian exclave on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, killed at least 700 people in Israel, according to the Associated Press. Israel’s retaliation killed more than 400 in Gaza, where Hamas took over governance in 2007.

At a protest in Fort Lauderdale, Reut Tsizer, 36, said she hasn’t been sleeping well. She can’t stop thinking about her older brother and his family, who live in Israel.

“They are under attack,” she said. “They can’t go outside. I don’t have any more tears.”

Tsizer, who held a sign that said “Israel forever” and “Hamas no more,” was one of about 300 people, who gathered on East Sunrise Boulevard and North Victoria Park Road.

Many of the protesters waved Israel flags and signs with slogans such as “America stands with Israel” and “We will win.” The crowd, singing the American and Israeli national anthems, took over the left lane of Sunrise Boulevard, with a few protesters also standing at the median.

Israelis and American Jews come together to express their support for Israel and to condemn Hamas aggression against Israel on October 8, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale. Andrew Uloza / for Miami Herald

Mali Miller, a 63-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident also at the protest, told the Miami Herald she has been distraught all day. She couldn’t even teach Hebrew like she usually does on Sunday because of how worried she is about her family back in Israel.

“All they want is to wipe us off the map,” Miller said.

Dara Cohen of Aventura participate in Israelis and American Jews protest to express their support for Israel and to condemn Hamas aggression against Israel on October 8, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale. Andrew Uloza / for Miami Herald

Caroline Chatuel, 57, showed up to support Israel in a T-shirt that said “Israel in my heart.” One of her family members, she said, was killed and another was severely injured during the attacks.

“I see terrorists slaughtering civilians,” she said. “This is terrorism. This is not a war.”

Osnat Shati of Hollywood and Leeza and Ashley Farreel of Weston (in the background) express their support for Israel and condemn Hamas aggression against Israel during the protest on October 8, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale. Andrew Uloza / for Miami Herald

“We are peaceful people,” Chatuel said. “We are not looking for a fight.”

Chaos as pro-Palestinian protesters attacked

Muna Shihad, 38, was one of about 50 people who turned up in support of the Palestinians. Shihad, who is visiting family in South Florida, said she’s concerned about recent events in the Palestinian territories.

“They are killing kids and building houses on top of their ashes,” she said. ”…They don’t have a voice. Nobody is listening.”

“We just want human rights.”

The Miami Herald was recording when a group of pro-Israel protesters beat up someone rallying for the Palestinians. Several other pro-Palestinian protesters say they were also attacked on Sunday.

Here’s what happened. One of the people I had interviewed earlier partially blocked me from recording using an Israeli flag.



3/ pic.twitter.com/zB4NvzdrRM — Omar Rodríguez Ortiz (@Omar_fromPR) October 8, 2023

The video shows a man and two women waving Palestinian flags when a group of pro-Israel protesters rush over. One of the pro-Israel protesters shouts, “F--- you, son of a b----.”

A man then yanked the male protester’s Palestinian flag. He tried to defend himself but was quickly overpowered as he was punched by several of the men rallying for Israel.

Another protester, holding a large Israeli flag, tried to cover the Herald’s camera to obstruct the view of the incident. Police, equipped with riot helmets and shields, arrived at the scene as about 100 pro-Israel protesters marched toward the pro-Palestinian group.

Didier Ortiz, the man who was attacked, told the Herald he showed up to exercise his First Amendment rights and support the Palestinians when about 50 people headed toward him. He said 10 of those pro-Israel marchers hit him on the back of the head and even spit on his face.

Ortiz said he and a handful of pro-Palestinian protesters sought shelter at a nearby strip mall. The 31-year-old said he plans to press charges.

“It was quite something else, but again, it’s nothing compared to what the Palestinian people are going through,” he said.

The United States and European Union have designated Hamas a terrorist organization. The tension between Palestinians and Israelis has increased in recent years as Israeli settlers push further into Palestinian areas.

Hours before the Fort Lauderdale protests, the Israeli government formally declared war, authorizing its country’s military to take additional steps to retaliate against Hamas in Gaza.

A woman, who identified herself as Valentina, told the Herald she was pushed by several men while rallying in solidarity with Palestinians. She said a woman threw water at her and a man spit at her, but she was able to dodge them.

Aldair Labrada, too, said he was attacked by the pro-Israel group while showing support for Palestinians. He said several men tried to punch him and grabbed him by his T-shirt, which had holes near the collar. Someone, he said, also pepper sprayed him and smashed his cellphone.

“We saw from far away that they started attacking them, so me and my friend ... ran towards them to try to push everyone back and then it escalated,” Labrada said.