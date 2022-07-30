Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm back into Baghdad's Green Zone

  • Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
    1/5

    Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm back into Baghdad's Green Zone

    Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
  • Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
    2/5

    Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm back into Baghdad's Green Zone

    Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
  • Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
    3/5

    Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm back into Baghdad's Green Zone

    Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
    4/5

    Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm back into Baghdad's Green Zone

    Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
  • Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
    5/5

    Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm back into Baghdad's Green Zone

    Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad
Maher Nazih
·2 min read

By Maher Nazih

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Thousands of supporters of Shi'ite populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed Baghdad's fortified government zone on Saturday for the second time in a week, escalating a political stand-off that is hitting ordinary Iraqis hardest.

Protesters rallied by Sadr and his social-political Sadrist Movement tore down concrete barriers and entered the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, heading for Iraq's parliament, a Reuters witness said.

The scenes followed similar protests on Wednesday, although this time several protesters and police officers were hurt as Sadr's supporters threw stones and police fired teargas and stun grenades, according to security officials and medics.

Sadr's party came first in a general election in October but he withdrew his lawmakers from parliament when he failed to form a government which excluded his Shi'ite rivals, mostly groups backed by Iran.

Sadr has since made good on threats to stir up popular unrest if parliament tries to approve a government he does not like, saying it must be free of foreign influence and the corruption that has plagued Iraq for decades.

The Sadrists chanted against Sadr's political rivals who are now trying to form a government. Iraq has been without a president and prime minister for a record period because of the deadlock.

Sadr maintains large state power himself because his movement remains involved in running the country - his loyalists sit in powerful positions throughout Iraqi ministries and state bodies.

Iraqis linked neither to Sadr nor to his opponents say they are caught in the middle of the political gridlock.

While Baghdad earns record income from its vast oil wealth, the country has no budget, regular power and water cuts, poor education and healthcare, and insufficient job opportunities for the young.

(Reporting by Reuters TV in Baghdad and Amina Ismail in Erbil; Writing by John Davison; Editing by Helen Popper)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • This is what happens when extreme cosplay makes love with stupidity on a skateboard

    Discover how this artist makes his costumes on action and how he's bringing joy with it!

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning late that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey bu

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and

  • Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley named MLS player of the week

    NEW YORK — Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley has been named the Major League Soccer's player of the week for his two-goal performance in a 4-0 win over Charlotte FC on Saturday. Bradley scored the second brace of his career in the first half of the win, becoming the first Toronto midfielder to score twice in one game since Alejandro Pozuelo on April 19, 2019 against Minnesota United. With Toronto up 1-0 in the 10th minute, Bradley scored his first goal of the match when Federico Bernardeschi

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • PHF expansion Montreal signs first seven players for upcoming season

    MONTREAL — The Premier Hockey Federation's newest expansion team in Montreal has signed its first seven players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Montreal signed forwards Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschenes, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Sarah Lefort, and Kristina Shanahan. The team also signed defender Brigitte Laganiere. “This is a very exciting step forward for the foundation of the PHF in Montreal and across the province of Quebec,” team president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. “Thi

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning late that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey bu