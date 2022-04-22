Support for tourism businesses in Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton now available through Tourism Relief Fund

RTO5 to deliver $10M in federal funding to support tourism businesses and organizations in Toronto, Mississauga, and Brampton

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Beginning today, tourism businesses in Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton can apply for support through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) to expand and enhance visitor experiences. Destination Toronto is administering the program in its capacity as Regional Tourism Organization 5 (RTO5), working in close partnership with the City of Toronto, Tourism Mississauga, and the City of Brampton Tourism Office, on behalf of FedDev Ontario.

Announced by the federal government in July 2021, the Tourism Relief Fund supports tourism businesses and organizations in adapting their operations to meet changing public health requirements, while investing in new products and services to attract visitors and drive growth in the region.

On April 6, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced an investment of $68.5 million for 11 Regional Tourism Organizations across southern Ontario and the Indigenous Tourism Ontario.

As part of this investment, Destination Toronto is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $10 million through the Tourism Relief Fund, delivered by FedDev Ontario. With this funding, RTO5 is providing eligible tourism businesses in Toronto, Mississauga, and Brampton with non-repayable contributions of up to $100,000 to help local tourism businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic and invest in new products and services to attract visitors and drive growth in the region. This support will ensure the tourism sector in this region has the tools to innovate and find new business opportunities as we safely welcome back tourists from within Canada and around the world.

The application portal for the RTO5 Tourism Relief Fund is now open. Tourism businesses and organizations in Toronto, Mississauga, and Brampton can visit rto5.com to learn more about eligibility and the application process, scheduled webinars and business liaisons to help businesses navigate the process, and for the link to begin an application.

Quotes

"The tourism sector is vital to the health of local economies in southern Ontario and creates jobs in communities across the region. Through the Government of Canada's Tourism Relief Fund, RTO5 will be able to deliver financial support to local tourism businesses in Toronto, Mississauga, and Brampton to help them recover from the impacts of the pandemic, attract new visitors and drive economic growth in our communities."

- Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

"Toronto and the GTA are home to endless sites and attractions to explore – drawing millions of visitors annually. With a $10-million FedDev Ontario investment for Regional Tourism Organization 5 (RTO 5), the Government of Canada is working to ensure tourism businesses and organizations are supported as they find new and innovative ways to attract visitors, create jobs and drive local economic growth."

- James Maloney, MP, Etobicoke—Lakeshore and Ontario Caucus Chair

"This program supports businesses at a critical time as they work towards recovery in the near term, while also building for the future by enhancing and expanding experiences and making their businesses more accessible for more customers."

- Scott Beck, President & CEO of Destination Toronto.

About FedDev Ontario

For more than 12 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support jobs, innovation and growth in Canada's most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving their productivity, growing their revenues, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impacts the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our Southern Ontario Spotlight, pivotal projects, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Destination Toronto:

Toronto's visitor economy is a vital economic engine for the city, generating more than $10 billion in economic activity and supporting 70,000 jobs in 2019. Destination Toronto's mandate is to reflect the breadth and diversity of Toronto's people, places and culture to inspire residents and visitors to meet, visit and explore our city. Operating in partnership with the City of Toronto, the Greater Toronto Hotel Association and the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, Destination Toronto markets and promotes the city to global travellers, attracts and supports major meetings and events, and supports local businesses to maximize the opportunities of visitor spending.

