Support staff at No 10 ‘subjected to bullying for years’, union claims

Rajeev Syal and Ben Quinn
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: David Cliff/AP</span>
Photograph: David Cliff/AP

Support staff at No 10 and the Cabinet Office have been subjected to bullying and harassment for years, according to a union member in Whitehall.

The claim comes after Sue Gray’s report into the Partygate scandal disclosed that cleaners and security guards have been subjected to a “lack of respect and poor treatment”, and yet felt “unable to raise [this] properly” with the authorities.

A member of the Public and Commercial Service (PCS) union working in the Cabinet Office said: “The prime minister’s apology is too little, too late. There’s been a culture of bullying, harassment and sexism in No 10 for many years.”

Incidents recalled to the Guardian by staff include sexually derogatory comments made by senior civil servants about female staff in front of union members; and swearing and drinking alcohol in front of cleaning staff.

In the conclusion of her report, Gray states: “I found that some staff had witnessed or been subjected to behaviours at work which they had felt concerned about but at times felt unable to raise properly.

“I was made aware of multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff.

“This was unacceptable. I am reassured to see that steps have since been taken to introduce more easily accessible means by which to raise concerns electronically, in person or online, including directly with the permanent secretary in No 10.

“I hope that this will truly embed a culture that welcomes and creates opportunities for challenge and speaking up at all levels.”

Addressing MPs in the Commons, Boris Johnson offered an apology to the security and cleaning staff for their “appalling” treatment.

He insisted he had “no knowledge” of such treatment, saying he was “surprised and disappointed” to hear about them.

According to the union member, poor treatment of staff was apparent under his predecessor’s premiership and has continued under Johnson.

“It was going on behind Theresa May’s back before he took office, yet he did nothing to address it. His empty words will be no consolation to the hard-working cleaners and security guards who have suffered under his leadership,” they said.

A union representing cleaners in other government departments, meanwhile, said it was “not in the least bit surprised” about the revelations in the Gray report.

“We have many members who work as cleaners and security guards, and these workers face disrespect on a daily basis in offices across London, not just in Downing Street,” said Petros Elia, general secretary for the United Voices of World (UVW) union. “Most of the cleaners and security guards out there are ethnic minority workers, Black, brown and migrant people, who are disproportionately impacted by poor working conditions and racialised inequalities.”

The UVW’s members include cleaners at the Ministry of Justice who staged a walkout during the pandemic after the union repeatedly raised concerns over workers’ safety, a lack of PPE and failure to promise full sick pay those who might need to self-isolate.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “We do not tolerate bullying, harassment or discrimination in any form of anyone in our workplaces, whether staff or contractors.

“Our latest data shows reported incidents in the civil service have fallen to their lowest recorded level, with a large increase in the number of people who believe appropriate action was taken, but we know there is more work to be done.

“The Diversity and Inclusion Strategy builds on the progress made in recent years by setting out clear and specific actions for departments, including regular reviews of progress and running campaigns across government that support staff in raising concerns.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • CFL delivers 'final' amended contract proposal to its players

    Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and the CFL have put the CFL Players' Association back on the clock. Ambrosie said Tuesday the league tabled a final amended collective bargaining agreement to the players Monday night, a deal that will remain on the table until midnight ET on Thursday. He added the new contract addressed the biggest concerns the CFLPA membership had with the previous proposal: the implementation of a ratification bonus and changing the Canadian ratio. Ambrosie said the amended offer

  • Oilers, Flames fans get engaged during Battle of Alberta playoff game

    The heated Battle of Alberta rivalry couldn't get in the way of true love.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • Aho rues lack of Canes scoring as Rangers level series

    The Carolina Hurricanes have let a two-game lead slip in their second-round Stanley Cup series with the New York Rangers.

  • 'No comment' to Kadri abuse speaks volumes for NHL

    When asked to react to the abuse directed at Nazem Kadri, St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube could only manage 'no comment', speaking volumes for how the NHL in general tries to keep the focus on the ice when more serious things are going on off it.&nbsp;

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid

    PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Connor McDavid having career season yet won't win Hart Trophy

    On the latest edition of Zone Time, Julian and crew ask if Connor McDavid should win the Hart Trophy over Auston Matthews because of his playoffs performances, or is it juts simply the case that the Maple Leafs star was more valuable to his team in the regular reason, despite the disappointing loss to Tampa.&nbsp;

  • Oilers overwhelm Flames in dominant Game 3 win

    Edmonton has the lead in the Battle of Alberta after a convincing victory in Game 3.