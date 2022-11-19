Support to retain Steve Wilks is growing as Panthers head to Baltimore to face Ravens

Ellis Williams
·5 min read
JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Steve Wilks is making the most of his opportunity as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Five games through his 12-contest tryout, Wilks has impressed Panthers leadership enough that he is expected to be seriously considered for the full-time job after the season, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

The Panthers (3-7) are 2-3 under Wilks, with both wins coming against the NFC South. Behind a punishing offensive line, the team reestablished its run-first identity. Carolina is averaging 159.5 rushing yards per game over the past four weeks. Most importantly, morale in the building is up.

There is a sense the Panthers are already laying the foundation for next season with Wilks rather than enduring a lame-duck interim. If Wilks is not chosen as Carolina’s next coach it is possible the team would prioritize keeping him on staff, per multiple league sources.

Forecasting what an NFL owner will do when it’s time to name a head coach is difficult, as Colts owner Jim Irsay proved last week by naming Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach.

But Panthers owner David Tepper is expected to make a traditional hire. Wilks checks a lot of the head-coaching boxes Tepper seeks. He’s a firm leader who commands the team like a CEO. According to a league source, Wilks is a strong communicator internally with players, coaches and the front office, and he handles the media well.

A lot can change before January, but Wilks’ chances of remaining the Panthers’ head coach beyond this season have improved since he accepted the position five weeks ago.

Winning games and remaining in the playoff race helps Wilks’ long-term chances. The team has an opportunity to prove Wilks right on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. A win would also be Carolina’s first road victory and its first non-NFC South win.

The Panthers opened as 13-point underdogs at Baltimore. The Ravens (6-3) are coming off a bye and have Super Bowl aspirations. According to Football Outsiders, the Ravens have a 12% chance to win the Super Bowl while Carolina has just a 3% chance to make the playoffs.

Here is how Wilks and the Panthers can shock the league and upset Baltimore.

Baker Mayfield vs. one-on-one coverage

The Panthers are turning back to Baker Mayfield at quarterback after PJ Walker suffered a high ankle sprain against Atlanta. Like Mayfield, Walker started five consecutive games before losing his starting job due to injury.

The offensive game plan will not change much going from Walker to Mayfield. Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo wants to establish the run by leaning on running back D’Onta Foreman. His 31 carries were second-most in the league last week behind only the New York GiantsSaquon Barkley. Foreman has rushed for 118 yards or more in three of his past four starts.

But the Ravens’ front seven defenders are stingy. Since acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith via trade, the Ravens are allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game (92). Over the past three weeks, no team has gained more than 65 rushing yards against the Ravens defense.

Expect the Panthers to stick to their run-first game plan, but Mayfield will have to make some explosive throws for Carolina to win. Watch for Carolina to try Ravens cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters early on. Mayfield is familiar with both cornerbacks from his time with the Cleveland Browns. His 3-5 career record versus the Ravens contains flashes of big-time throws.

Humphrey and Peters are aggressive, hand-fighting defensive backs who prefer tight man-to-man coverage. The Panthers could benefit from trying Peters on an early double-move. As Baltimore stacks the box to stop Foreman, second-year wide receiver Terrace Marshall should have one-on-one opportunities on the outside versus either defender.

Mayfield must establish he is a threat to throw the football.

Containing Lamar Jackson

The Ravens offense runs through Lamar Jackson.

His supporting cast is getting healthier following the bye week. Tight end Mark Andrews is expected back after missing multiple weeks with a shoulder injury. He’s the team’s leading receiver and will be a matchup problem for the Panthers’ depleted secondary.

Carolina listed nickel cornerback Myles Hartsfield (ankle) as doubtful for Sunday. Safety Juston Burris is out with a concussion and cornerback Donte Jackson was put on injured reserve after rupturing his Achilles against Atlanta.

The team will likely start C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. on the outside and put Jaycee Horn in the slot. Backup cornerbacks Tae Hayes and T.J. Carrie could also see increased playing time.

Safety Jeremy Chinn should play. He should be used near the line of scrimmage to track Jackson and attack the Ravens’ rush lanes.

Carolina is limited at defensive tackle. Matt Ioannidis is out with a calf injury. Marquan McCall and Daviyon Nixon will see increased playing time and be asked to clog interior running lanes.

Containing Jackson will take sound edge and gap integrity from Panthers’ edge pass rushers Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Frankie Luvu. It’s vital Carolina does not rush too far upfield when pressuring Jackson. He’ll exploit rushing lanes between the guards and tackles if they do.

Find an extra possession

Last week the Jacksonville Jaguars opened their road game against the Chiefs with an onside kick.

The surprise worked. The Jaguars recovered the kick and gained an extra possession against an opponent they were not expected to beat. Jacksonville squandered the possession, gaining just 15 yards on five plays before punting and eventually lost 27-17.

But the concept was clear. It’s advantageous for road underdogs to find a way to gain an extra possession or two.

The Panthers have not attempted an onside kick yet this season. Perhaps special teams coordinator Chris Tabor tries one this week. There are other ways to steal possessions.

Carolina could try a fake punt, which Tabor has called once this season. Wilks could elect to be more aggressive on fourth down this week, as well.

Either way, the Panthers must win the time of possession against Baltimore. Surprise special teams decisions and aggressive fourth-down playcalling can help Carolina keep the ball.

Latest Stories

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Fred VanVleet says Kyle Lowry still watches every Raptors game

    Kyle Lowry watches more Raptors games than most Toronto fans do.

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two-game winning streak follows a stretch in which they struggled offensively and defensively while losing five of six games. “Hopefully, we’re trending forward,” coach T

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • New Jersey Devils beat Montreal Canadiens 5-1 for 10th straight victory

    MONTREAL — A three-goal second period helped power the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 10 games. After a quiet opening period at Bell Centre, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes - with a pair - scored in a span of just over 11 minutes to help the Devils take control. Jesper Bratt added an insurance goal in the third period and John Marino had an empty-netter for New Jersey (13-3-0). “It all about the team. It’s any line th

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma

  • Ana Vitoria scores late goal to lift Brazil over Canada 2-1 in international friendly

    SAO PAULO — Canada's national women's soccer team lost in disappointing fashion on Tuesday, but manager Bev Priestman saw a lot of positives in her team's performance. Ana Vitoria scored in stoppage time to lift Brazil to a 2-1 win in the international friendly, snapping Canada's five-game win streak and ending its 2022 campaign on a sour note. The goal came on a scramble in front of the net after a Brazilian corner kick in the 90th minute. Although Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan stopped an

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set