Support pours in after death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter

U.S. political figures, world leaders and celebrities are mourning the loss of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who paved a unique path as an influential advocate for overlooked people and champion of mental health.

The Carter Center announced that the former first lady she died Sunday afternoon at her home in Plains, Georgia. She was 96. Carter, who was married to the man who would become the 39th president for seven decades, entered hospice care Friday. She was diagnosed with dementia in May.

Throughout her marriage with former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter was a steady support, providing counsel to her husband during his political career and beyond, into his years as an activist for housing and fair elections. She also created an independent legacy and used her platform to improve access to mental health care and women's rights.

There was an outpouring of support and condolences for the Carter family on Sunday following the announcement of the former first lady's death. She is survived by her husband, four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia politician and voting rights advocate, expressed her condolences to the president and the Carter family.

“With every moment, Rosalynn Carter showed the world the resilience of the human spirit,” she said in a post on X. “We thank her for serving the least of these + for giving mental health a voice in a damning silence.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on X, formerly Twitter, that he and his wife were praying for the Carter family.

Tricia and I lift President Carter and his family up in prayer as we mourn the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Her impact on our state and nation will last for generations to come. Let’s all take a moment to reflect on her life as we mourn her passing. — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 19, 2023

U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Human Rights Council Michèle Taylor on Sunday mourned the loss of Roslyn Carter, calling her an “extraordinary woman” who redefined the role of first lady.

Taylor noted her role as “an activist, committed family and community member, role model for true servant leadership, and ever-loving wife and partner to President Carter," saying, "She will be terribly missed.” Taylor said on X. “May her memory serve always as a blessing.”

