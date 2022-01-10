Support for Matt Rhule and AC/DC: What Carolina Panthers said in their exit interviews

Running back Christian McCaffrey encapsulated the journey the Carolina Panthers are on by quoting AC/DC during his exit interview on Monday.

“It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock n’ roll,” McCaffrey said. “You’re going to sleep in bad motels, you are going to be driving a bad van, playing for 15 or 16 people at a bar, half of them booing you. You need a collective team. You need a drummer, a base. It’s all about buying in.”

For owner David Tepper and his hand-picked coach Matt Rhule, it will continue to be a long way to the top for Carolina. The Panthers suffered their fourth consecutive losing season, and second under Rhule, concluding their season Sunday in a 41-17 loss at Tampa Bay. Despite the turmoil, it is expected Rhule will return for a third year.

McCaffrey acknowledged that he endured another challenging season battling injuries. A combination of ailments ranging from a shoulder injury to multiple high-ankle sprains forced him to miss 23 games over the past two seasons. He landed on injured reserve twice this season, once following a Week 3 hamstring injury and again after Week 12 when he suffered an ankle injury.

“I had a couple 300-pound guys fall on my ankle when I was already down,” McCaffrey said. “I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’d love to know if there is a drill out there to prevent that from happening. I’ll do it every day.”

Trade speculation keeps circling McCaffrey. Dealing him would be difficult considering he signed a four-year, $64 million contract, which is set to kick in this year.

Carolina is better suited protecting McCaffrey from unnecessary hits to maximize his usage. When asked if he and Rhule have talked about him taking more roles in the slot to preserve his health, McCaffrey simply responded “No.”

Several other Panthers players spoke Monday as well.

Why Cam Newton is glad he returned to the Panthers and what he said about his future

Donte Jackson

Over the course of his 13-minute interview, Jackson referred to Carolina as home at least 10 times. As a looming free agent, he did not want to speculate about his future.

Story continues

Carolina Panthers Donte Jackson celebrates a win against the Arizona Cardinals at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale AZ, on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10.

“This is home. And anything we can do to make sure this is home for the next four years or so, that’s what we’re gonna do,” Jackson said. “But we shall see.”

Jackson will likely command double-digit millions on the open market, making it difficult for Carolina to keep both him and fellow cornerback Stephon Gilmore. In 12 games played this season, Jackson started every contest and recorded two interceptions. He landed on injured reserve following a groin injury suffered in Week 12.

Jackson said his rehab is going well and he plans on being ready for OTAs in May.

Rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn said his recovery from the broken foot he suffered in Week 3 is going well. He also plans to be ready for OTAs. Horn said being away from football helped him realize his love and appreciation for the game.

“I’m itching to get back next year,” Horn said. “My mindset this offseason is to have no setbacks and stay healthy so I can come back and dominate next year.”

His absence forced Carolina to retool their defensive back room throughout the season by trading for Gilmore and C.J. Henderson. Horn said he did not have much time to work with Gilmore but would love for the veteran and fellow Gamecock to return in order to learn more from him.

“It was crazy seeing two good corners coming in with C.J. and Gilly. We already had a pretty solid corner room,” Horn said. “I feel like right now, to date, we have the best corner room.”

That room is subject to change depending on Jackson and Gilmore’s free agency but Horn is expected to play a huge role next season regardless.

Haason Reddick

Another looming free agent spoke Monday when edge rusher Haason Reddick addressed the media. Reddick said it is important the Panthers keep their important pieces together to build off this season and add to their collective chemistry.

“When you have the same guys in the same system for multiple years, it brings chemistry. “It allows you to know who you are playing with,” Reddick said. “You can only get better with more experience in the same system. I think the No. 1 goal is to keep as many pieces intact.”

Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox, left and linebacker Haason Reddick, right, sack New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 18, 2021.

Like Gilmore, Reddick will likely attract double-digit millions in free agency. Reddick finished the season with a team-high 11 sacks, his second consecutive season with double-digit sacks.

Reddick said he plans on adding 15 pounds to his frame this offseason to help him defend the edge better without compromising his rushing abilities.

“I already made the decision to be coming in at around 250 pounds,” Reddick said. “Right there is where I can have more weight to bull guys while also keeping my speed. I definitely do not want to lose that.”

Reddick also endorsed Rhule’s process, pointing to the success he’s had at Temple and Baylor in Year 3. He was one of several Panthers players to support Rhule.

“This is not something that can be done overnight. It’s something that takes time and keeping the pieces intact,” Reddick said. “If you take what he’s done in the past it shows that his process works really well for him.”

Sam Darnold

Speaking less than 24 hours after his best throwing performance since returning from a shoulder injury, Darnold displayed his similar class and leadership persona Monday. He would not discredit any of his teammates or knock the support staff around him.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold scrambles out of the pocket on a run during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl. on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Panthers lost to the Buccaneers 41-17.

Darnold said he was “100%” supported enough this season, though the Panthers’ 50-plus allowed sacks suggest otherwise.

”Obviously, I didn’t play well enough to win football games,” Darnold said. “As a head coach and a quarterback, that’s how you’re judged. The wins and losses.”

It’s expected the Panthers will bring in competition for Darnold. Whether that is through the draft, free agency or via trade. Carolina selects sixth overall in the 2022 NFL draft and will likely be in the Deshaun Watson market yet again.

He is the only Panthers quarterback under contract in 2022. If he isn’t traded then he should compete for the starting job after focusing on improving his fundamentals and ball security this offseason.

“I have a feeling of what I need to work on,” Darnold said. “Keeping calm in the pocket, keeping my feet calm. And keeping two hands on the ball in the pocket, even when I try to scramble.”

He added that he believes he is still an NFL starting quarterback and should start for the Panthers next season.