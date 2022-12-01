Support for independence ahead after Supreme Court ruling, poll suggests

Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland
·2 min read

The proportion of people who support Scottish independence has risen ahead of those who do not following a Supreme Court ruling on the issue, a new poll suggests.

The research found 49% of Scottish respondents said they would vote Yes and 45% said they would vote No if there were to be a referendum tomorrow on whether Scotland should be an independent country, with the remainder saying they do not know.

Redfield & Wilton Strategies carried out the poll on November 26-27, days after the UK Supreme Court ruled another independence referendum cannot be held without Westminster’s consent.

Support for independence was higher than a comparable poll on September 18 last year, when 44% of respondents said they would vote Yes while 47% said they would vote No.

The latest poll, of 1,000 Scottish voters, also found 46% said they would support a referendum on Scottish independence being held in the next year, while 43% would oppose one, 9% said they would neither support nor oppose the prospect, and 2% said they did not know.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “This poll shows growing support for what the people of Scotland expressed in the 2021 election, they want a choice to become an independent nation.

“The chaos at Westminster in recent months has tanked the UK economy, accelerated inflation and crippled household budgets with soaring mortgages, all from successive Tory governments that Scotland didn’t elect.

“Last week’s ruling showed clearly that the UK is not a voluntary union.

“In a democracy, it is right for the people to have their say and neither the Tories or Labour should be able to deny that.

“The message to Westminster parties now is clear, Scottish democracy cannot be denied.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out plans to use the next general election, to be held no later than January 2025, as a de facto referendum on the constitutional question.

The poll also suggests that support for independence is strongest among younger Scots.

Researchers found 62% of 16 to 24-year-olds, 57% of 25 to 34-year-olds, and 52% of 35 to 44-year-olds said they would vote Yes, compared to 36% of those aged 65 and above.

The poll also found that if a second referendum were to be held in Scotland in the next six months, 43% of respondents expect the Yes side would win, while 39% said No would win, and 18% said they do not know.

A UK Government spokesman said: “People across Scotland want both their governments to be working together, focusing on the issues that matter to them.”

