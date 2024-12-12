Support the Ghirls at Celtic FC Women v Real Madrid Femenino

Celtic FC Women are back in UEFA Women’s Champions League action this week, with Real Madrid Femenino the visitors to New Douglas Park tomorrow (December 11, KO: 8pm).

The Ghirls are full of confidence after an emphatic 13-0 win over Glasgow Girls & Women in the Scottish Cup at the weekend (Dec 8), and are now looking forward to their next European clash.

Be there to cheer them on and show your support for Elena Sadiku’s side by purchasing your tickets now, priced from just £12 for adults and £6 for under-16s.

PREMIUM PACKAGE

The Premium Hospitality Package is also available for supporters making the trip to New Douglas Park to support the team.

Fans can take their place in the Rose Reilly Suite, where they can enjoy a pre-match hot fork buffet, access to pay bar pre-match, at half-time and full-time, and a premium padded seat in a prime location. You’ll also be treated to a selection of half-time sandwiches, pies, teas and coffees, plus an allocated parking space.

Tickets are available to purchase now priced at £48 per person.

Don’t miss your chance to cheer Elena Sadiku’s side – join us at New Douglas Park to make some noise for the Ghirls!

Fixtures

Celtic Women Vs. Real Madrid Femenino - Wed, Dec 11th 2024, 20:00 Final score: 0 - 3 Match Report