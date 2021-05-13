Support.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Support.com Inc. (SPRT) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The technology services and software company posted revenue of $9.6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.87. A year ago, they were trading at $1.35.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPRT

The Associated Press