Support Clean Beauty Brand Playa in Their Fight to Support Equality For All

There are a lot of cool things out there that make us wonder — do they really work? In our I Tried It series, we set out to use them in the real world and have determined that, in fact, they really do.

On Trial: Playa Pure Dry Shampoo

Tester: Danielle St. Pierre, avid fan of not washing my hair whenever possible.

The Brief: I've had sustainable, clean beauty brand Playa on my radar for a few months after trying some of their nourishing hair products, including their now sold-out California Salt Shampoo and Supernatural Deep Conditioner. Since the brand's launch in 2017, Playa has gained massive support as a clean beauty brand, with glowing reviews from beauty editors across the gamut — including Allure, Marie Claire, and Glossy, just to name a few.



In addition to introducing their newly reformulated Pure Dry Shampoo, the brand has also spearheaded a charitable initiative for the entire month of June. They're donating a very generous 100% of profits site-wide on PlayaBeauty.com to female-founded organizations fighting inequality and police brutality.

Here's their list of organizations:

We're so proud of you, Playa. Now let's take a moment to discuss this new dry shampoo, which is actually a serious game changer for someone with very long hair that takes very long to wash and dry.

The star ingredients in Playa's Pure Dry Shampoo are wild rose extract and sunflower extract, two powerhouse botanicals that not only smell fresh and lush, but are also incredibly nourishing for your hair. This ingredient list also includes plant-based ingredients like equisetum arvense (better known as a plant called horsetail, which promotes hair growth) and biotin, another hair growth-boosting vitamin.

Formulated to refresh and revitalize hair instantly (no shower required), this dry shampoo absorbs excess oil at the roots, treats the scalp, and eliminates impurities, all while keeping hair soft and without leaving behind any white or gray residue. As a long-haired lady who has tried all of the dry shampoos out there, I can say without hesitation that Playa's Pure Dry Shampoo is the lightest and most natural formula I've ever tried.

A few spritzes at my roots after a sweaty walk outside or workout, and my hair not only looks bouncy and shiny — it smells like a bouquet of sweet, wild roses.

I also love Playa's commitment to the beauty of minimalism. With only a few key products to choose from in their haircare line, each of which thoughtfully formulated with high-quality ingredients, Playa lets consumers in on their beauty secret. There's really nothing secretive about it.



Closing Argument: There are a whole bunch of dry shampoos out there to choose from, but I wholeheartedly recommend Playa's Pure Dry Shampoo if you're looking for something simple, clean, and natural. As you're giving back this month to charitable organizations that are working to fight against systemic racism and police brutality, consider adding Playa to your list.

