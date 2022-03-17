New support centres open as more than 7,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Ireland

Ireland has issued more than 5,000 PPS numbers to Ukrainian refugees since the war began, allowing them to work and access state support.

The country has also confirmed the opening of new support centres in three cities for refugees fleeing the conflict, which was sparked by the Russian invasion.

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said on Thursday that three city centre hubs, in Dublin, Cork and Limerick, will help Ukrainian refugees obtain PPS numbers, social welfare support and give them access to other state services.

Ireland has already taken in more than 7,000 refugees since the war began.

The support centres in Dublin and Cork are already open, with the one in Limerick set to open next week.

The welcome room at the processing facility for Ukrainian refugees at Dublin Airport (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Humphreys said: “These dedicated hubs in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will ensure that Ukrainian families and individuals who have fled this terrible war can get the supports they need as quickly as possible.”

“My officials are present in these new centres, as well as our Intreo Centres, to assist the Ukrainian people in obtaining the likes of a PPS number, which is a crucial first step to accessing different services offered by the state.

“Teams of staff from my department and the Department of Justice will be working over the Bank Holiday period, on Friday and Saturday, to assist the people from Ukraine arriving into Ireland with their immediate needs.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that the hubs will “provide new dedicated locations where we can ensure everyone entering the state, no matter which port of entry they arrive at, has an opportunity to receive their temporary permission letter, their PPS number and income supports”.

She said that Ireland has granted temporary protection to more than 3,000 people, primarily through a reception facility at Dublin Airport.