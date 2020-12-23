Support bubbles: What are the rules for Christmas overnight stays and for tier 4?

(Getty Images)

From 00.01 on Boxing Day, Sussex, Norfolk, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, including Portsmouth and Southampton but excluding the New Forest, and the remainder of Essex, will move to Tier 4.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Matt Hancock said: “I know that these actions have consequences, I know how difficult it is, but I also know it is right to take necessary action.”

London, most of Essex, and Kent were already in Tier 4, a level of restrictions which require residents to stay at home and close non-essential retail.

Tier 4 also means household mixing is completely banned indoors, with people permitted to meet just one person from another household in outdoor public areas. But what does this mean for support bubbles?

Since 13 June, people in England have been allowed to form “support bubbles” - following models elsewhere in Europe and New Zealand, which was the first international example of support bubbles.

This meant people in a number of listed circumstances, these households could now freely mix with another, stay the night and not practice social distancing in their company. As a new tier has been introduced, here’s what the rules are for support bubbles now.

What is a support bubble?

A support bubble is a close support network between one household with only one adult in the home (known as a single-adult household) and one other household of any size.

Bringing these two households together is called “a support bubble”.

The idea is that during the pandemic it is better to limit all social interactions but the government “recognises this is difficult” so by mixing with a select number of people, you will minimise potential risk. It will also make contact tracing much easier if someone does get ill.

Who does this rule apply to?

The people who can form a support bubble with another household are those that live alone (even if you have carers to visit you) or those that live alone with children under the age of 18.

If you live with other adults, you can form a support bubble with one single-adult household who are not part of a support bubble with anyone else.

If you share custody of your child with someone you do not live with you can form a support bubble that includes your child’s other parent.

Who cannot form a support bubble with another household?

If you live in a household with other adults you cannot form a support bubble with another house - unless that house is single-occupancy.

You should also try to limit how far you travel to your support bubble - the government says you should have a household that is local wherever possible.

You are also not permitted to change your support bubble.

Does this change in the tier system?

In Covid alert level high (tier 2) you are not allowed to mix with other households indoors (you can see people outdoors in groups of six or fewer).

But you can see people if you have formed a support bubble with them. This includes in private homes, and other indoor venues like restaurants or pubs.

Households in support bubbles can still visit each other, stay over and visit public places together in tier 2 areas.

In Covid alert level very high (tier 3) the rules go further and you are not allowed to mix with other households indoors but you can meet in certain outdoor public spaces. This is the most serious category.

But, like tier 2, you are also permitted to still meet your support bubble in tier 3.

Support bubbles are eligible throughout the tiered-lockdown system, as long as they comply with the aforementioned rules of support bubbles.

In tier 4, households cannot mix indoors with other households, but you can meet up with one person from another household in certain public outside spaces, such as parks. Again, those within support bubbles are exempt from these rules.

Does social distancing have to be maintained in a support bubble?

Social distancing of two metres does not have to be maintained between those within a support bubble.

This means that people within their bubbles can hug, kiss, and touch.

It will also make it much easier for single parents seeking childcare to do so, given that it’s very difficult to ensure small children abide by social distancing.

