Will support bubbles continue in the national lockdown?
Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown across England, to last until at least February, in a statement to the nation on Monday night.
The last lockdown ended on 2 December and was replaced with a three-tier system, later made a four-tier system shortly before Christmas.
But even with all of England (apart from the Isles of Scilly) either in tier 3 or 4, the prime minister said on 4 January that there was “no question” restrictions needed to be tightened.
Mr Johnson said in his broadcasted statement that the number of deaths in England is up 20 per cent week on week “and sadly will rise further”, saying “it’s clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control”.
On Sunday there were 50,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row (there have been 390k positive tests in the last seven days). In the last seven days there have been 4,278 deaths (an increase of 741 on the previous week).
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced earlier on Monday that Scotland is also returning to a spring-style lockdown, with the restrictions in place until at least the end of January.
And the Joint Biosecurity Centre has recommended the UK Alert Level be upgraded from Level 4 to Level 5. This is different to the tier system scale and measures the direct threat the epidemic currently poses to the country. The top level, Level 5 had not been reached yet, and means that there is a "material risk" of the NHS being overwhelmed.
What does the new lockdown mean?
“You may only leave home for limited reasons permitted in law,” Mr Johnson said.
The essential message is to stay at home - as per the first lockdown in March 2020 - which means working from home where possible and only going out for limited reasons.
These, as previously, include shopping for food or medicine, to exercise or to provide care to a vulnerable person.
Can support bubbles continue in the January lockdown?
Since 13 June, people in England have been allowed to form “support bubbles” - following models elsewhere in Europe and New Zealand, which was the first international example of support bubbles.
This meant that in a number of listed circumstances, households could freely mix with one another, stay the night and not practice social distancing in their company.
In the new lockdown, support and childcare bubbles remain in place.
What counts as a support bubble?
People may form a support bubble during the January lockdown with another household of any size if:
you live by yourself – even if carers visit you to provide support
you are the only adult in your household who does not need continuous care as a result of a disability
your household includes a child who is under the age of one or was under that age on 2 December 2020
your household includes a child with a disability who requires continuous care and is under the age of 5, or was under that age on 2 December 2020
you are aged 16 or 17 living with others of the same age and without any adults
you are a single adult living with one or more children who are under the age of 18 or were under that age on 12 June 2020
Based on the 2 December support bubble rules, if you share custody of a child with someone you do not live with, the child can move freely between both parents’ households but you do not need to form a support bubble in order to do this.
