SupplyCore Inc. Awarded Metals TLS Contract by Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support

Rockford, Illinois, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a supply chain integrator and small business federal defense contractor, has been awarded a maximum $900,000,000.00 indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract for Metals Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) in the Continental United States (CONUS) and worldwide via Container Consolidation Points within the CONUS. This contract, awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a two (2) year base contract with two (2) eighteen-month option periods. This contract is a multiple award contract and all requirements will be competed amongst three companies.

Through this contract, SupplyCore will be responsible for supplying various types of metal products to authorized customers, including the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Products supported under this contract include, but are not limited to: aluminum, stainless steel, carbon steel, copper, brass, and other industrial items.

“SupplyCore is pleased to expand into the Metals TLS program,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. “We have served U.S. military customers since 1987 and look forward to increasing our support to our troops and federal agencies for their mission critical projects.”

As a Metals TLS contractor, SupplyCore will provide customers with robust sourcing and procurement services, automated vendor RFQs for products and logistics, total asset visibility, 24-hour customer service, and order tracking from initial quote to delivery.

For more than 30 years, SupplyCore has supported the U.S. military, civilian agencies and allied governments with a wide variety of facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special use equipment, end items, and heavy equipment necessary to support sustainment and maintain readiness. SupplyCore is driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and contingency. Through its market segments of Base Operations Supply, Special Operational Equipment, and Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. Inc. has recognized SupplyCore as one of America’s fastest-growing companies for a total of nine years, including induction into the elite Inc. 500 Hall of Fame. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com.

