Supply Network's (ASX:SNL) investors will be pleased with their massive 310% return over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 247% in five years. In the last week shares have slid back 5.6%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Supply Network managed to grow its earnings per share at 25% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 28% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Supply Network has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Supply Network's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Supply Network the TSR over the last 5 years was 310%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Supply Network has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 24% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 33% a year, is even better. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Supply Network that you should be aware of.

