Supply Network (ASX:SNL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.20

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 6th of April to A$0.20. This makes the dividend yield 3.1%, which is above the industry average.

Supply Network's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Supply Network's dividend was only 65% of earnings, however it was paying out 109% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 44.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 67%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.06 total annually to A$0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Supply Network has been growing its earnings per share at 24% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Supply Network could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On Supply Network's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Supply Network will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Supply Network that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

