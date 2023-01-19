Supply Chain Security Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Enhanced Security of Supply Chain Transactions Bolsters Growth
Supply Chain Security Market
Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Security Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Security Type (Data Locality & Protection, Data Visibility & Governance), Organization Size, Application (Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, FMCG) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher forecasts that the global supply chain security market will grow from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2022 to USD 3.5 billion by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. One of the factors driving the market growth is the increasing need for supply chain transparency.
By components, services segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Supply chain security is an important supply chain management (SCM) segment. It primarily manages the risks of transportation, logistics, vendors, and suppliers. Professional security analysts ensure support with incident response and remote client assistance during suspicious activities. Professional services such as support and maintenance, training, and education are a part of this segment. With the increased adoption of supply chain security, there is an increased demand for these services, further boosting the market growth. The services segment includes numerous services required to deploy, execute, and maintain supply chain security solutions in organizations. This supply chain security market segment is classified into training and consultation, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance.
By services, integration, and deployment services to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
Tailored supply chain security deployment and integration services are offered by integration and deployment service providers. These services are used by highly qualified industry experts, domain experts, and security professionals that assist organizations in formulating and implementing supply chain security strategies, preventing revenue losses, minimizing risks, understanding cybersecurity solutions, and enhancing security in the existing information system.
In system integration, the vendor's security services are integrated with the client's security system without hampering the existing client's system. Benefits, such as reduced risks and complexity, are offered by design and integration services. This enhances security and enables resiliency to cyberattacks by identifying vulnerable or potentially exploited components at all supply chain stages.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
236
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$3.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
11.0%
Regions Covered
Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Incidences of Cyberattacks Across Supply Chains
Growing Need for Supply Chain Transparency
Increasing Demand for Enhanced Security of Supply Chain Transactions
Restraints
Budgetary Constraints Among Small and Emerging Startups in Developing Economies
Opportunities
Improving Risk Prediction and Management
Widespread Adoption of Automation Technology Across Value Chain
Increasing IoT Devices in Supply Chain
Challenges
Limited Awareness About Supply Chain Security Among Organizations
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Supply Chain Security Market, by Component
7 Market, by Security Type
8 Market, by Organization Size
9 Market, by Application
10 Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Adjacent Markets
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Altana Ai
Berlinger & Co. Ag
C2A Security
Cold Chain Technologies
Controlant
Dickson
Elpro
Emerson
Fourkites
Hanwell Solutions
Ibm
Logtag Recorders
Monnit
Nxp Semiconductors
Omega Compliance
Oracle
Orbcomm
Roambee
Rotronic
Safetraces
Sensitech
Signatrol
Tagbox Solutions
Testo
Tive
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8ial6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900