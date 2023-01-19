Supply Chain Security Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Enhanced Security of Supply Chain Transactions Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Supply Chain Security Market

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Security Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Security Type (Data Locality & Protection, Data Visibility & Governance), Organization Size, Application (Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, FMCG) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The publisher forecasts that the global supply chain security market will grow from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2022 to USD 3.5 billion by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. One of the factors driving the market growth is the increasing need for supply chain transparency.

By components, services segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Supply chain security is an important supply chain management (SCM) segment. It primarily manages the risks of transportation, logistics, vendors, and suppliers. Professional security analysts ensure support with incident response and remote client assistance during suspicious activities. Professional services such as support and maintenance, training, and education are a part of this segment. With the increased adoption of supply chain security, there is an increased demand for these services, further boosting the market growth. The services segment includes numerous services required to deploy, execute, and maintain supply chain security solutions in organizations. This supply chain security market segment is classified into training and consultation, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance.



By services, integration, and deployment services to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



Tailored supply chain security deployment and integration services are offered by integration and deployment service providers. These services are used by highly qualified industry experts, domain experts, and security professionals that assist organizations in formulating and implementing supply chain security strategies, preventing revenue losses, minimizing risks, understanding cybersecurity solutions, and enhancing security in the existing information system.



In system integration, the vendor's security services are integrated with the client's security system without hampering the existing client's system. Benefits, such as reduced risks and complexity, are offered by design and integration services. This enhances security and enables resiliency to cyberattacks by identifying vulnerable or potentially exploited components at all supply chain stages.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidences of Cyberattacks Across Supply Chains

Growing Need for Supply Chain Transparency

Increasing Demand for Enhanced Security of Supply Chain Transactions

Restraints

Budgetary Constraints Among Small and Emerging Startups in Developing Economies

Opportunities

Improving Risk Prediction and Management

Widespread Adoption of Automation Technology Across Value Chain

Increasing IoT Devices in Supply Chain

Challenges

Limited Awareness About Supply Chain Security Among Organizations

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Supply Chain Security Market, by Component

7 Market, by Security Type



8 Market, by Organization Size



9 Market, by Application



10 Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Adjacent Markets



14 Appendix



