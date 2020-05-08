Supplies, food a concern as northern Saskatchewan deals with COVID-19 outbreak

REGINA — Questions about access to supplies are emerging as health officials and community leaders work to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan's far north.

The region has seen a spike in cases in and around the remote Dene village of La Loche, a community of 2,800 about 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Leonard Montgrand, the regional representative of Metis Nation-Saskatchewan, lives in the community and says it's getting scary because infrastructure isn't set up to respond to the crisis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"A lot of people are upset in the community," Montgrand said.

"We are losing control because we are not set up with the infrastructure yet. We need to get that infrastructure set up. We need to get things in place."

One of two grocery stores in the village recently closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The company that owns the store said in a statement it will try to reopen as soon as possible.

Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, has voiced concerns that people in the region are being told at checkpoints they need to stay put, but may not have access to groceries.

Some physicians and medical students in the province have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help deliver cleaning supplies and non-perishable food to La Loche. It had raised more than $10,000 as of Friday afternoon.

La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre said that residents are OK for now. He expects the grocery store to be up and running in a day or two.

He added that the village's council has requested the province close down its liquor store to prevent people from leaving their homes and gathering.

"Inhibitions are not really there when you start drinking," he said. "So I think for the safety of the community, at least for this week or next week, to contain this virus, those are the measures that we have to do."

Story continues

Despite calls for the community to go into stricter lockdown, St. Pierre said it would be impossible to enforce keeping people inside their homes.

As of Friday, 12 of 13 new cases announced by the province are in and around La Loche.

A Facebook group providing community updates said that as of Thursday there were 111 active cases in La Loche and in 14 in nearby Clearwater River Dene Nation.

Of Saskatchewan's 544 total cases, 179 are from the far north. Two elders from La Loche have died.

Montgrand said while many of La Loche's older residents are in quarantine, much of the transmission in the community is happening through young people.

Opposition NDP Leader Ryan Meili, who recently helped deliver some supplies for northern residents, said it's people in the area shouldn't have to be worried about food and supplies.

He said the Saskatchewan Party government should have seen the risk the virus posed for the area and been more prepared.

"This is now the epicentre of the epidemic here," Meili said.

"You might be hearing a bit of frustration in my voice. But it's been really, really angering to watch the degree to which the government has been way, way behind in responding to the risk to the north and now to a real outbreak."

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said 300 more cleaning kits were to arrive in La Loche on Friday. It also said officials are having daily meetings with leaders in the region to deal with the response.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2020

The Canadian Press