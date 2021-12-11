The Supervisory Board renewed the authority of Sergei Bogatenkov as the Chairman of the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS

The Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS decided to extend the term of office of Sergei Bogatenkov as the Chairman of the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS. His current mandate has been valid until December 18, 2021, now the term of office is extended for three years, valid until December 19, 2024.



