The Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” approved the candidates for the new term of the Management Board and the CEO

The Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) has approved the candidates for the Management Board (hereinafter – the Management Board) and the CEO of the Group for the new term of office. The new Management Board should comprise three members from the previous Management Board, including the CEO, which will ensure the continuity of the Group’s strategy, and two new members with extensive experience in the energy sector who have worked at the Group companies. Final decision on the appointment of the nominated members should be made by the end of February, after preventive background checks are complete.

The Supervisory Board of the Group approved the following nominees:

Darius Maikštėnas – Chair of the Management Board, CEO

Dr. Živilė Skibarkienė – Member of the Management Board, Group Head of Organisational Development

Jonas Rimavičius – Member of the Management Board, CFO

Mantas Mikalajūnas – Member of the Management Board, Group Head of Regulated Activities

Vidmantas Salietis – Member of the Management Board, Group Head of Commercial Activities

“I would like to congratulate the approved candidates and I am excited that we were successful in forming a team of high-level professionals, which not only understands the energy sector very well, but also has qualities that are necessary to lead an international Group. We engaged a top-tier executive recruitment agency and conducted a public and transparent selection of the Management Board while evaluating the Group’s activities and performance. We are confident that the current team of executives perform excellent work. Therefore, I will be pleased to see the Management Board members who will ensure the continuity of Ignitis Group’s strategy implementation in the new term of the Management Board while the new Management Board members will introduce new competences”, said Alfonso Faubel, Chair of the Group Supervisory Board.

The candidates nominated for the new term of the Management Board and the CEO should be appointed by the decisions of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board by the end of February, after preventive background checks are complete. Considering the fact that all nominated members of the Management Board are from within the Group, the transitioning period is not provided.

The Management Board comprises five members that are elected for a four-year term by the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Group. According to the requirements of the Description of the Corporate Governance Guidelines of the State-Owned Group of Energy Companies, the Chair of the Management Board is elected as the CEO of the Group.

The selection of members of the Group Management Board and the CEO was announced on 29 November 2021 ( link ), the candidates were allowed to submit their applications until 20 December 2021 (inclusive). A total of 73 applications were received for the 5 positions. The candidate assessment and initial meetings were performed by an external partner – agency conducting manager and managing personnel recruitment – J. Friisberg & Partners. After assessing candidates’ compliance with qualification requirements, their competences, work experience, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, operating under the Group Supervisory Board, selected 11 candidates who were interviewed by the members of the committee and the Supervisory Board.

According to the matrix of competences approved by the Supervisory Board, the candidates had to comply with general, professional and legislative requirements (attached).

CVs of the new Management Board are provided in the attachment.

