Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania issued a permission for Snieguolė Kudrevičienė to act as a member of the Board of Medicinos Bankas UAB

Medicinos Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077, registered seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.

In view of the request of Bank to issue a permission for Snieguolė Kudrevičienė to act as the manager of Medicinos Bankas UAB and pursuant to Article 34 of the Law on Banks of the Republic of Lithuania, regulations of the assessment of managers of financial market participants supervised by the Bank of Lithuania and their persons carrying out the main functions, Snieguolė Kudrevičienė was given a permission to act as a member of the Board of Medicinos Bankas UAB by a decision of the Director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania.

For more information, please contact: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration, tel. +370 698 34055, email aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt



