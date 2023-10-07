Superstore stars reunite for cast dinner

Tyler Golden - NBC Universal

The cast of Superstore have reunited, with the show's stars sharing a sweet photo from a dinner that they enjoyed together.

The sitcom followed a group of employees at the Cloud 9 superstore, with the ensemble cast including America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos and Nichole Sakura.

The series ended in 2021 after its sixth season, and the cast have now reunited by attending a dinner together, with Feldman recording a clip as he panned around the table; the caption for the post read: "Keepin it together."

Dunn, who played Garrett McNeil in the series, also posted to commemorate the event, sharing a photo of the cast as they posed in the restaurant.

"'If you're lucky, maybe you even get to be friends with a coworker or two along the way. I'm not sure what else you could want in a job.' Sometimes I miss this show. All times I miss these people. #superstore forever", Dunn wrote in the caption, with fans expressing joy at the reunion.

"The best show, I watch it on repeat and it's my feel good show," wrote one fan in the comments, whilst another admirer of the show responded: "I said it once and I'll say it again. If each character got their own spinoff, I'd watch them all."

"I teared up when you made that speech on the finale. One of my all time favorite shows! Fun seeing you all together again!" wrote another fan in the comments, with a fellow viewer adding: "I have been playing superstore before bed for 3 years now almost every night".

Whilst the series finale was praised by viewers, showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller teased the details of a prospective seventh season, with the pair confirming that Cloud 9 would have become a hybrid fulfilment store.

