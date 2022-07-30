Superstar SEO Provides Free Educational Content on SEO and Digital Marketing to People at Every Level of Experience

Superstar SEO
·3 min read
Superstar SEO
Superstar SEO

"This SEO blog entails content and case studies that lead complete novices through the entire process of ranking sites on Google, starting a consulting agency, and much more."

Superstar SEO Provides Free Educational Content on SEO and Digital Marketing to People at Every Level of Experience

&quot;This SEO blog entails content and case studies that lead complete novices through the entire process of ranking sites on Google, starting a consulting agency, and much more.&quot;
"This SEO blog entails content and case studies that lead complete novices through the entire process of ranking sites on Google, starting a consulting agency, and much more."

Myrtle Beach, SC, July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superstar SEO blog is one of the top educative-oriented blogs in the Digital Marketing industry, providing free educational content on SEO and digital marketing to people at different levels of experience.

Chris M. Walker, the man behind Superstar SEO, has been active in the Information Technology industry for over a decade. In 2013, he began working in Search Engine Optimization and internet marketing. He has a proven track record of helping businesses reach their full potential with SEO, PPC Advertising, Social Media and Reputation Management, and Custom Mobile App Development, turning his client's businesses into Superstars.

As a business owner, he knows a company's benefits of SEO and internet marketing. He has helped clients create perfect online funnels to convert internet searchers into hot leads and happy customers.

Chris M. Walker
Chris M. Walker


Chris M. Walker - Superstar SEO

He has provided informative and educative content everyone needs to get started with digital marketing and SEO, supported all people's unique experiences, and created a common language.

"I believe that we have a moral obligation to help as many people as possible in as many ways as possible. For me, this means helping people and businesses realize their potential." Chris said.

The site provides resourceful content that guides complete novices through the entire process of ranking websites on Google, launching a freelancing business, starting a consulting agency, and much more.

Here are the categories where visitors can find various resourceful contents:

The Local Seo: This category defines local SEO and how it works. It also provides substantial evidence for why local businesses should bother about it. He expatiates the strategies for getting the best keywords for Local Businesses, the ultimate checklist for local SEO optimization, tips and tricks for on-page SEO for Local Businesses.

Furthermore, visitors will learn about the Google Map pack, how it works, and the best strategy to track rankings as beginners or experts.

The Blogging: It explains how to start a blog even if the visitor has a zero experience with a quick start guide, Affiliate Marketing, Ads, and sponsorship

The Freelance SEO: This section of the SEO blog offers the ultimate guide with everything anyone needs to know about freelance SEO, how to make money as an SEO freelancer, alternatives to SEO certifications, and much more.

The SEO crash course: This provides a beginners' guide on what SEO is, the core elements of SEO, and how it works. Technical SEO tips, building better links, how to get more social shares, e.t.c.

About The Company

Superstar SEO LLC was founded in 2013 as an internet marketing agency by Chris M. Walker. He puts his experience in search engine optimization, marketing, and web design to the service of the businesses of his home in Myrtle Beach, SC., the surrounding area, and his clients throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Chris and his team have managed the websites of thousands of clients, from small businesses such as wedding photographers and plumbers, to national chains, large SaaS firms, and everything in between.

###

Media Inquiries:

Name: Chris M. Walker

Business: Superstar SEO

Address: 2411 North Oak Street Suite 201 105E, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

United States

Phone: (843) 855-8788

Email: info@superstarseo.com

Website: https://superstarseo.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/chrismwalker

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/superstarseo/

Facebook: https://facebook.com/chrismwalkerentrepreneur/


newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • FAA clears Boeing to resume delivery of 787 Dreamliners

    Boeing has cleared a key hurdle with federal regulators and could soon resume deliveries of its large 787 airliner, which has been plagued by a series of production issues since late 2020, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday. The Federal Aviation Administration notified Boeing on Friday that it would approve the company’s process for validating fixes to each plane before they are delivered to airline customers, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that has not been publicly announced. The FAA declined to comment and referred inquiries to Boeing.

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

    Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Morales-Williams persevered through pandemic to become one of Canada's top sprinters

    Virtually every day after COVID-19 closed high schools and shuttered sports facilities in Ontario, Christopher Morales-Williams would get dressed as if he was going to track practice. Instead, the 17-year-old from Toronto would go for a long run alone. He started at two kilometres and worked his way up to 12 -- which is virtually a marathon for a sprinter. "I was just so used to the routine of practice. So, I went for long runs, it's really all I could do. I just kept doing mileage, every single

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabriella Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Senators, Mathieu Joseph agree to terms on four-year contract extension

    The Ottawa Senators have agreed to terms with forward Mathieu Joseph on a four-year contract extension worth US$11.8 million on Thursday. Ottawa acquired Joseph through a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Nick Paul in March. The 25-year-old recorded four goals and eight assists in 11 games with the Senators. He established career highs of 18 assists and 30 points in 69 total games played last season. Joseph, of Laval, Que., was drafted 99th overall in the fourth round of

  • Rangers agree with winger Kaapo Kakko on 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Thursday. Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers' unexpected run to the Eas

  • Parents facing tough conversations, decisions in wake of Hockey Canada controversies

    Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team. Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about. "For a second my brain froze and I was like, 'Oh, man, she's only 11,'" said Perrier. "I tried to explain it but there's no good wa