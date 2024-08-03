Superstar Kharlan inspires Ukraine to Olympic gold in sabre team event

Five days after dedicating her bronze medal in the individual sabre event to the Ukrainian people, Olha Kharlan had an Olympic gold to give them following victory over South Korea to claim the sabre team event.

It was a final fit for the splendour of the surroundings in the nave of the Grand Palais. And a personal performance that will further enhance Kharlan's legend at home and sing down the ages to the country's fencers.

Kharlan, the most decorated member of the team with multiple world championships and Olympic medals, gave her side a 5-3 advantage after the first relay against Eunhye Jeon.

By the time Kharlan came out for the fifth relay, South Korea were leading 20-14. At the end of her next intervention, South Korea were ahead 25-23.

Thus inspired, Yuliia Bakastova and Alina Komashchuk managed to prevent another huge deficit.

But even when Kharlan went into the final relay, South Korea led 40-37.

Kharlan reined in Hayoung Jeon to 40-40 but Jeon nosed in front again to lead 42-41.

But that was as good as it got for Jeon and South Korea. Kharlan scored the next four points to take her personal tally in the final up to 22, Ukraine to 45 points and glory.

"When I went in I was thinking everything is possible," said Kharlan. "And I just fenced. I told myself that I was going to enjoy this moment and went for it."

It was her sixth medal at her fifth Olympic Games.

In 2008 in Beijing, she won gold in the sabre team event.

Haul

Four years later in London, she won bronze in the individual event and has picked up bronze in Rio where she won silver in the team event.

Kharlan was disqualified from the competition and faced a ban from the Olympic Games. The threat was eventually lifted.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Paris's eco-friendly Olympic Village gets mixed reviews from athletes

History man Evenepoel adds Olympic road race gold to time trial title

Paris prosecutors open investigation into harassment of Olympics show artists