Superstar Jude Bellingham bringing Ballon d'Or energy to England after another leading display

Jude Bellingham shone as England confirmed their place at Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham's stature is growing with every England appearance, giving him the status of a match-winner and leader on the pitch.

Such was his presence ahead of kick-off, that Italy were gripped with Bellingham fever ahead of kick-off, prompting manager Luciano Spalletti to call Giacomo Bonaventura "our Bellingham."

However, Bonaventura was limited to a cameo role from the bench while Bellingham put Italy to the sword with another man-of-the-match display.

The 20-year-old earned the accolade after latching onto Harry Kane's through ball to win a penalty, which the England captain dispatched to become the first England player ever to reach 60 goals.

Bellingham was then involved in the winning goal after springing onto a Phil Foden pass after an Italy corner to spark a rapid counter-attack, which Marcus Rashford emphatically finished.

It was reminiscent of him driving through the middle at an unstoppable pace to set up Kane's goal against Senegal in the World Cup.

After the goal, he celebrated on his own with the supporters at Wembley, having geed them up in two moments during a patchy first-half display.

England have stars like Kane, Rashford, Foden and more, but Bellingham is bringing a Ballon d'Or energy having been emboldened by his big-money move to Real Madrid.

His name was one most cheered as the names were read out, with his form in Spain, having earned 10 goals and three assists in 10 matches, not going unnoticed.

Kane added a third to ensure England's qualification from Group C with two games to spare. It leaves Italy with much work to do to avoid missing a second successive tournament following their success at Euro 2020, where they defeated Gareth Southgate's side on penalties at Wembley.

England were dominated in midfield that day but, with Bellingham, it's hard to see anyone dominating in the same fashion and it could help them go one step further to win at Euro 2024 in Germany.