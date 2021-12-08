Supersonic jet manufacturing site in NC? + CMS considering bonuses

Happy Wednesday, everyone. This is Kristen. As we wrap this long year up, it’s a good time to reflect on what impacted us and what we consumed. Specifically, today, we took a look at what Charlotteans were Googling about the city around them. What trended this year on Google ‘near me?’ Here’s what Charlotte searched for in 2021, as brought to you by yours truly.

Now, let’s get into today’s news:

A rendering of Boom Supersonic’s Overture passenger jet, which will be able to seat 65-88 passengers, be net-zero on carbon emissions and travel at Mach 1.7 at a cruising altitude of 60,000 feet.

This beat is automatic, supersonic ...

Song lyrics aside, a Denver-based airplane maker Boom Supersonic is in negotiations with N.C. officials for a new manufacturing facility at Greensboro’s Piedmont Triad International Airport. There, the company would produce supersonic passenger jets.

The General Assembly has approved legislation appropriating $106.75 million for the airport to prepare up to 1,000 acres at the for a manufacturing plant. That could bring at least a $500 million investment and create at least 1,750 jobs.

If the deal pulls through, Boom Supersonic will use the site for its new Overture jet — a jet that not only looks super cool, but can also travel at more than 1,300 mph.

Want to know more? Take flight here with the News & Observer’s Lars Dolder, Danielle Battaglia and Zachery Eanes.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education may approve an employee retention incentive for both full-time and part-time employees, as reported by the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa. The incentive would be a bonus of $2,500 for full-time employees and $1,250 for part-time.

Board members called an emergency meeting for Wednesday to discuss and possibly approve the one-time bonus. Half of the bonuses would be paid on Dec. 22, and the second half in September 2022.

We’ll keep you updated at charlotteobserver.com.

Gest Carts is bringing free, environmentally friendly transportation options to uptown and South End in Charlotte.

New service to offer free, green shuttle carts between uptown and South End by Hannah Smoot

Folks, there will soon be a new (free) way to shuttle around uptown and South End.

Harris Teeter parent to add about 700 jobs near Charlotte for $92M fulfillment center by Catherine Muccigrosso and Zachery Eanes

The new customer fulfillment center will help serve more people to fill online orders for delivery services.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay picks NC to launch new concept by Heidi Finley

You might love him. You might hate him. But he’s opening the first Gordon Ramsay Food Market in the U.S. in early 2022.

There are 197 homeless veterans in Mecklenburg County as of Oct. 31, according to county data. The county is trying to reach its goal of reducing veteran homelessness by 30% this year. To reach that, they need to house nearly 30 veterans before the month is out, but affordable apartments are hard to find.

County and nonprofit leaders say what’s needed is landlords willing to accept vouchers and rental subsidies. But that’s also hard to find in such a competitive real estate market, as the Observer’s Lauren Lindstrom reports.

More than 50 local homeless veterans already have access to a voucher or subsidy but have not yet found a landlord to take it, said Mary Ann Priester, homeless management information system coordinator for the county.

“And it’s tough, right? Because we need landlords for everybody experiencing homelessness in our community,” she says.

Learn more about the issue with Lindstrom.

Dyanie Bermeo attends school virtually at home in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Dyanie Bermeo dreamed of being a cop. Then a blue light flashed in her rear-view mirror by Michael Gordon

The college student from Mint Hill reported being sexually assaulted on Sept. 29, 2020, during a nighttime traffic stop in Virginia. She believes he was an impostor. Here’s her story.

Mecklenburg County OKs $75 million investment for Atrium Health’s ‘innovation district’ by Will Wright

The project will lead to the creation of a medical school, a hotel, residential tower, offices and retail space.

---

