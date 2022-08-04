Supernus Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·15 min read
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Second quarter 2022 total revenues of $170.1 million, a 20% increase compared to second quarter 2021

  • Second quarter 2022 GAAP operating earnings of $11.3 million; second quarter 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $37.6 million

  • Qelbree® continued its growth trajectory, with 62,938 prescriptions in second quarter 2022, a 33% increase compared to first quarter 2022

  • Second quarter 2022 Qelbree net product sales of $11.1 million increased 34% compared to first quarter of 2022; First six months 2022 Qelbree net product sales were $19.4 million

  • Qelbree launched in the U.S. for adult ADHD in May 2022

  • GOCOVRI® prescriptions in second quarter 2022 reached 10,929, a 16% growth compared to second quarter 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022, and associated Company developments.

Qelbree Launch Update

  • Total IQVIA prescriptions were 62,938 in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 33% compared to total prescriptions of 47,324 in the first quarter of 2022. In June 2022, the most recent month available, total prescriptions reached 23,403.

  • Qelbree continues to expand its base of prescribers, with approximately 9,276 prescribers in the second quarter of 2022, up from 6,900 prescribers from the first quarter of 2022.

  • Continued progress in securing and improving managed care coverage.

  • Supernus launched Qelbree for adult patients in May 2022.

Product Pipeline Update

SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion device) - Continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“off” episodes) in Parkinson's disease (PD)

  • The Company continues to work closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as it reviews the New Drug Application (NDA) resubmission for SPN-830 for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“off” episodes) in Parkinson’s disease. The Company is preparing for the commercial launch of SPN-830 in the first quarter of 2023, assuming timely approval by the FDA. The FDA has established a PDUFA target action date in early October 2022.

SPN-820 - Novel first-in-class activator of mTORC1

  • The Company continues to enroll patients in a Phase II multi-center, randomized double-blind placebo-controlled parallel design study of SPN-820 in adults with treatment-resistant depression. The study will examine the efficacy and safety of SPN-820 over a course of five weeks of treatment in approximately 270 patients. The primary outcome measure is the change from baseline to end of treatment period on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) Total Score, a standard depression rating scale.

SPN-817 – A novel product candidate for the treatment of epilepsy

  • An open-label Phase II clinical study of SPN-817 in patients with treatment-resistant seizures is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Highlights

Net Product Sales

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net product sales were $165.5 million, a 19% increase over $138.6 million for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net product sales were $312.9 million, a 17% increase over $267.0 million for the same period in 2021. The increases in both periods were primarily due to net product sales of GOCOVRI and growth in net product sales of Qelbree and Oxtellar XR.

The following table provides information regarding our net product sales during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions):

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change %

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change %

Net product sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trokendi XR®

$

71.6

 

$

78.8

 

(9

)%

 

$

134.4

 

$

150.6

 

(11

)%

Oxtellar XR®

 

30.0

 

 

25.0

 

20

%

 

 

57.5

 

 

52.4

 

10

%

GOCOVRI(1)

 

24.7

 

 

 

**

 

 

 

47.3

 

 

 

**

 

APOKYN®

 

20.4

 

 

27.0

 

(24

)%

 

 

38.9

 

 

48.7

 

(20

)%

Qelbree

 

11.1

 

 

0.3

 

**

 

 

 

19.4

 

 

0.3

 

**

 

Other(2)

 

7.7

 

 

7.5

 

3

%

 

 

15.4

 

 

15.0

 

3

%

Total net product sales

$

165.5

 

$

138.6

 

19

%

 

$

312.9

 

$

267.0

 

17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

___________________________________________
(1) The Company acquired Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021 (the "Adamas Acquisition").
(2) Includes net product sales of MYOBLOC®, XADAGO® and Osmolex ER®.
** Not meaningful

Operating earnings (GAAP and non-GAAP)

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 operating earnings (GAAP) were $11.3 million, as compared to $34.1 million for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 operating earnings (GAAP) were $13.3 million, as compared to $47.3 million for the same period in 2021. The decreases in both periods were primarily due to activities to support the launch of Qelbree, costs associated with GOCOVRI and amortization of acquired intangible assets from the Adamas Acquisition.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) were $37.6 million, compared to $37.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) was $65.7 million, compared to $62.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments

An itemized reconciliation between operating earnings on a GAAP basis and operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis is as follows (dollars in millions):

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating earnings - As Reported (GAAP)

$

11.3

 

 

$

34.1

 

 

$

13.3

 

 

$

47.3

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

20.6

 

 

 

5.9

 

 

 

41.3

 

 

 

12.0

 

Share-based compensation

 

4.3

 

 

 

5.5

 

 

 

8.3

 

 

 

9.8

 

Contingent consideration expense (gain)

 

0.7

 

 

 

(8.8

)

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

(7.7

)

Depreciation

 

0.7

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

1.3

 

Operating earnings - As Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

37.6

 

 

$

37.4

 

 

$

65.7

 

 

$

62.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating earnings adjusts for non-cash items including amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and depreciation. Included in the amortization of intangible assets for the three and six months period ended June 30, 2022 was amortization of acquired intangible assets from the Adamas Acquisition in November 2021.

Net earnings (GAAP)

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net earnings (GAAP) and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) were $7.9 million and $0.14, respectively, as compared to $23.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the same period in 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net earnings (GAAP) and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) were $33.5 million and $0.57, respectively, as compared to $29.4 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the same period in 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

At June 30, 2022, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, current and long-term marketable securities are approximately $508.2 million, compared to $458.8 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to cash generated from operations.

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance (GAAP)

For full year 2022, the Company reiterates its prior financial guidance as set forth below (dollars in millions):

 

Amount

Total revenues (1)

$640 - $680

Combined R&D and SG&A expenses

$460 - $490

Operating earnings (2)

$20 - $40

 

 

___________________________________________
(1) Includes net product sales and royalty revenue.
(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets and contingent consideration expense (gain).

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance - GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments

An itemized reconciliation between projected operating earnings on a GAAP basis and projected operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis is as follows (dollars in millions):

 

Amount

Operating earnings - GAAP

$20 - $40

Adjustments:

 

Amortization of intangible assets

$80 - $85

Share-based compensation

$20 - $25

Contingent consideration

$8 - $12

Depreciation

$2 - $3

Operating earnings - non-GAAP

$130 - $165

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains a financial measure, non-GAAP operating earnings, which does not comply with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, or superior to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP operating earnings adjust for non-cash share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, and accretion of contingent consideration, and for factors that are unusual, non-recurring or unpredictable, and exclude those costs, expenses, and other specified items presented in the reconciliation tables in this press release. We believe the use of non-GAAP operating earnings is useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s results of operations and assist management, analysts, and investors in evaluating the performance of the business. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Including such measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, may not reflect all items of income and expense, as applicable, that affect our operations, potential differences among calculation methodologies, may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation. The Company’s 2022 financial guidance is also being provided on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis.

Conference Call Details

Supernus will host a conference call and webcast today, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

A live webcast will be available in the Events & Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website www.supernus.com/investors.

Participants may also pre-register any time before the call here. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website www.supernus.com/investors. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 60 days following the live call.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in PD, cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue; the Company’s ability to commercialize its products including Qelbree; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products and the products of Adamas; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue from its products and the products of Adamas; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

173,428

 

 

$

203,434

 

Marketable securities

 

187,359

 

 

 

136,246

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

158,063

 

 

 

148,932

 

Inventories, net

 

84,860

 

 

 

85,959

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

21,410

 

 

 

27,019

 

Total current assets

 

625,120

 

 

 

601,590

 

Long-term marketable securities

 

147,373

 

 

 

119,166

 

Property and equipment, net

 

16,317

 

 

 

16,955

 

Intangible assets, net

 

743,405

 

 

 

784,693

 

Goodwill

 

115,414

 

 

 

117,516

 

Other assets

 

47,344

 

 

 

49,232

 

Total assets

$

1,694,973

 

 

$

1,689,152

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

133,000

 

 

$

117,683

 

Accrued product returns and rebates

 

145,761

 

 

 

132,724

 

Contingent consideration, current portion

 

47,240

 

 

 

44,840

 

Convertible notes, net (a)

 

400,909

 

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

8,626

 

 

 

20,132

 

Total current liabilities

 

735,536

 

 

 

315,379

 

Convertible notes, net (a)

 

 

 

 

379,252

 

Contingent consideration, long-term

 

9,645

 

 

 

35,637

 

Operating lease liabilities, long-term

 

37,080

 

 

 

41,298

 

Deferred income tax liabilities (a)

 

59,313

 

 

 

85,355

 

Other liabilities

 

11,965

 

 

 

16,380

 

Total liabilities

 

853,539

 

 

 

873,301

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000,000 shares authorized; 53,492,386 and 53,256,094 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

53

 

 

 

53

 

Additional paid-in capital (a)

 

389,586

 

 

 

434,337

 

Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax

 

(2,220

)

 

 

1,539

 

Retained earnings (a)

 

454,015

 

 

 

379,922

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

841,434

 

 

 

815,851

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,694,973

 

 

$

1,689,152

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

______________________________
(a) Effective January 1, 2022, the Company adopted the simplified convertible instruments accounting guidance (ASU 2020-06), which impacted the treatment of our Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023. The adoption of ASU 2020-06 increased the carrying amount of the convertible notes, net by $20.6 million, increased retained earnings by $40.6 million, reduced additional paid-in capital by $56.2 million, and decreased deferred tax liabilities by $5.0 million as of January 1, 2022.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net product sales

$

165,459

 

 

$

138,628

 

 

$

312,923

 

 

$

267,009

 

Royalty revenues

 

4,592

 

 

 

2,701

 

 

 

9,634

 

 

 

5,252

 

Total revenues

 

170,051

 

 

 

141,329

 

 

 

322,557

 

 

 

272,261

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold (a)

 

20,457

 

 

 

25,028

 

 

 

38,389

 

 

 

39,982

 

Research and development

 

16,385

 

 

 

15,455

 

 

 

37,224

 

 

 

49,735

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

100,476

 

 

 

69,535

 

 

 

190,935

 

 

 

130,992

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

20,644

 

 

 

5,948

 

 

 

41,288

 

 

 

11,955

 

Contingent consideration expense (gain)

 

743

 

 

 

(8,750

)

 

 

1,408

 

 

 

(7,730

)

Total costs and expenses

 

158,705

 

 

 

107,216

 

 

 

309,244

 

 

 

224,934

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating earnings

 

11,346

 

 

 

34,113

 

 

 

13,313

 

 

 

47,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(1,810

)

 

 

(5,467

)

 

 

(3,752

)

 

 

(11,564

)

Interest and other income, net

 

1,788

 

 

 

2,589

 

 

 

16,486

 

 

 

6,401

 

Total other income (expense)

 

(22

)

 

 

(2,878

)

 

 

12,734

 

 

 

(5,163

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

11,324

 

 

 

31,235

 

 

 

26,047

 

 

 

42,164

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

3,459

 

 

 

7,509

 

 

 

(7,434

)

 

 

12,744

 

Net earnings

$

7,865

 

 

$

23,726

 

 

$

33,481

 

 

$

29,420

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.56

 

Diluted (b)

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

53,426,163

 

 

 

53,005,344

 

 

 

53,378,319

 

 

 

52,985,472

 

Diluted (b)

 

61,397,159

 

 

 

54,724,146

 

 

 

61,401,694

 

 

 

54,601,533

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

______________________________
(a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets
(b) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2020-06 in January 1, 2022, for the 2022 periods presented, the Company had an increase of 6.8 million in dilutive shares included in diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for the purposes of calculating diluted earnings per share under the if-converted method.

CONTACTS:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO
Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tel: (301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Peter Vozzo
ICR Westwicke
Office: (443) 213-0505
Mobile: (443) 377-4767
Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Sarah Mitton's shot put title highlights Canada's 5-gold day at Commonwealth Games

    Sarah Mitton's gold medal in women's shot put on Wednesday highlighted Canada's five-gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday. The Brooklyn, N.S., native, managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd by just 0.05. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche grabbed the bronze medal. "The goal from the beginning was to go out and win it, and we achieved it, though not the way we expected," said Mitton. "The competition started out really rough and I

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • D.C. United stuns Orlando City 2-1 in Rooney's debut

    WASHINGTON (AP) — New D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney didn't have to wait long to earn his first victory. Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals during second-half stoppage time and D.C. United stunned Orlando City 2-1 on Sunday in Rooney's debut. Rooney was hired on July 12 but had to watch United’s last three matches while waiting for his work visa to be approved. The 36-year-old English national, played in D.C. from 2018-19. Júnior Urso scored in the 9th minute to give Orlando City (

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co

  • Marathon by the Sea has 'run its course,' says director

    The Marathon by the Sea in Saint John reached the finish line Sunday after close to three decades. Mike Doyle, the event's founder and executive director, said there has been a drop in runners, volunteers and sponsors in the last few years, which is why it is wrapping up. "I'm disappointed but eventually you have to ask if it's worth the extra strain it puts on a person to keep it developing," said Doyle. About 600 runners participated in this year's race weekend ending Sunday. It used to attrac