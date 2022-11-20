Supernatural's Nicki Aycox Dead at 47

Nicki Aycox, a former actress-turned-musician best known for her role in Supernatural, died Wednesday, Nov. 16. She was 47.

The news was confirmed by Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky via Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Raab Ceklosky wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.

��

”

More from TVLine

Supernatural creator Eric Kripke also wrote about the loss, saying he was “gutted” to hear of Aycox’s passing. “Too young,” he tweeted Sunday. “She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

A cause of death has not been revealed, but Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. She frequently discussed her medical journey and vegan lifestyle on her Instagram page and website.

Aycox portrayed an unnamed demon who took over a human vessel named Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of The CW’s Supernatural. She appeared in a total of five episodes.

The actress also had recurring roles in Providence, Ed, Over There and Cold Case. Other credits include Criminal Minds, Dark Blue, CSI, John From Cincinnati, Las Vegas, The Glades and Longmire.

On the film side of things, she starred in Jeepers Creepers 2, The X-Files: I Want to Believe, Joy Ride 2: Dead Ahead and The Girl on the Train. Her last acting credit was the 2014 film Dead on Campus.

As a musician, she released her debut EP Red Velvet Room in 2015.

Launch Gallery: TV Stars We Lost in 2022

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.