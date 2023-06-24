Supernatural's Jensen Ackles would reprise Batman role for new DC movie

Randy Shropshire - Getty Images

Supernatural and The Boys star Jensen Ackles has said that he'd definitely be interested in playing Batman in The Brave and the Bold live-action movie.

The actor voiced the caped crusader in two animated movies, Part One and Part Two of the classic comic adaptation The Long Halloween, and will do so again in the upcoming Legion of Super-Heroes.

Considering that DC's new film custodians James Gunn and Peter Safran want the actors to be consistent across film, TV, animation and more, someone who has proven himself as Batman in animation has been rumoured for the new shared universe.

Speaking at a convention in Italy (uploaded by fans to YouTube), Ackles was asked about the rumours and revealed that: "I don't know. Even if I knew, I wouldn't tell you. I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes."

He joked that the role was more likely to go to Pedro Pascal, stating "God bless you, Pedro. You just keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something."

On a more serious note, he touched on the writers strike in Hollywood, explaining that there aren't serious conversations about new projects happening at the moment.

"Look, right now nobody’s talking about anything," he stated. "There’s a strike going on in the entertainment industry, and until that gets solved, nobody is having conversations about anything."

The Brave and the Bold will focus on the relationship between Batman and his son Damian Wayne and take place in the new shared universe Gunn and Safran are creating.

Warner Bros and DC will continue to make sequels to The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and set in their own universe. There's also a sequel to Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, on the way.

