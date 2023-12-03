“Supernatural” star Mark Sheppard reveals he's recovering after '6 massive heart attacks'

"My chances of survival were virtually nil."

Derek Storm/Everett Collection Mark Sheppard

Mark Sheppard, the actor most famous for portraying Crowley across eight seasons of Supernatural, has revealed that he recently survived six heart attacks.

“You’re not going to believe this,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead four times, I apparently had a 100 percent blockage in my LAD."

Sharing a selfie from his hospital bed, the English actor referred to the blockage in his left anterior descending artery as “The Widowmaker” before thanking those who played a crucial role in his recovery.

“If not for my wife, the [Los Angeles Fire Department] at Mulholland, and the incredible staff [at] [Providence California] St Joseph’s — I wouldn’t be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil,” he wrote. “I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!”

Along with his long stint on Supernatural, Sheppard is known for sci-fi hits including Firefly, Doctor Who, and Battlestar Galactica. He most recently appeared in Doom Patrol and Walker: Independence.



Everett Collection Mark Sheppard on 'Supernatural'

Fans expressed support for the actor in the post's comments, as did his former costars. Misha Collins, who played Castiel in the hit CW series, left a humorous but heartfelt note, writing, “Mark! You don't need to do the most and biggest every time! Six heart attacks? Two or three would have been impressive enough.”

He continued, “You've impressed us, okay? Now stop with this, heal up, and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal.”

Other Supernatural alums like Felicia Day, Osric Chau, Alaina Huffman, Samantha Smith, and Alexander Calvert offered Sheppard wishes for a speedy recovery. Matt Bomer, his former White Collar costar, also chimed in to say, “Glad you’re okay, Mark.”

Doom Patrol actress Michelle Gomez wrote, "I’m so sorry you had to go through something like this. But you, my friend, have been saved to do great things. Huge love.”

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.