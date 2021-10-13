Supernatural star Jensen Ackles lands next movie role

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Supernatural favourite Jensen Ackles is set to patrol the American frontier in upcoming movie Rust.

According to Deadline, he's co-starring in the new western opposite Hollywood veteran Alec Baldwin and Raised by Wolves actor Travis Fimmell for writer-director Joel Souza.

It's not demons he'll be disposing of this time, though.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Related: Supernatural's Jensen Ackles shows off new look in The Boys season 3 set picture

The action centres on an infamous outlaw and wanted man named Harland Rust (portrayed by Baldwin). His estranged teenage grandson Lucas (Brady Noon) is convicted for an accidental murder and sentenced to death by hanging, so the ageing sharpshooter must travel to Kansas in order to break him out of prison.

Now on the run, the fugitives are tailed by legendary US marshal Wood Helm (Ackles) and bounty hunter Fenton 'Preacher' Lang (Fimmell).

Photo credit: Mark Sagliocco - Getty Images

Related: Supernatural star Jared Padalecki addresses Jensen Ackles spin-off drama

Ackles will next be seen on the small screen in the third season of The Boys, where he play Soldier Boy. The actor shared a Supernatural-related coincidence following his work on the Amazon Prime Video series.

In other news, Ackles previously opened up about his struggles accepting the end of Supernatural's run after 15 seasons playing Dean Winchester.

"To be honest, I had trouble digesting it. It took me a while to understand," he said of the final scripts. "It didn't come to me on my own – I made a few phone calls to some folks to get their opinion, and asked them, 'Why am I tripping over this?' and I realised I'm just too close to it.

"I'm too close to these guys. I'm too close to the story. And any sense of finale to that... I just wasn't going to accept it."

Supernatural aired on The CW in the US and on E4 in the UK.

You Might Also Like