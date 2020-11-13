Supernatural recap: The Winchesters take on Chuck one last time

If the Winchester family motto is "saving people, hunting things," then what happens when there's no one left to save and nothing left to hunt? That was the premise of most of this episode, as we picked up moments after the events of last week, a.k.a. moments after the rapture.

Dean, who still has Castiel's bloody handprint on his shoulder, meets up with Sam and Jack in Hastings, Minn., and together, they realize that everyone's gone. Dean tells them what he learned: It wasn't Billie; it was Chuck. As for Cas? "He saved me," Dean tells them, explaining what happened with the Empty.

As they head into an empty diner, they're greeted by running faucets and TV screens featuring empty football fields. As Dean says, "Brings a whole new meaning to the term 'sudden death.'" While Dean grabs himself a beer, Sam's ready to throw in the towel. They tried to rewrite Chuck's ending and the whole world paid the price. Now, there's quite literally no one left to save.

Their only option at this point is to meet up with Chuck and throw in the towel. They tell Chuck that they'll give him his ending, they'll kill each other, so long as he brings everyone — including Castiel — back. They're giving up. But Chuck's not interested. He's found a new story, and it involves watching them rot on a lifeless planet knowing it's this way because they wouldn't "take a knee." Eternal shame, suffering, and loneliness? "That's deep," Chuck says. "That's sophisticated." So, he leaves.

Cut to a few days later, and this is about a close a look at what the boys would be like in quarantine as we'll get. Jack's in his room, Sam's drinking coffee, and Dean's sleeping on the floor using a beer bottle as a pillow. But when Jack senses a presence, they venture outside, and that's where Dean finds a dog at a gas station. Overjoyed at the idea of saving something, he puts the dog in the backseat of the Impala... only for it to disappear. Chuck waves from a nearby field and I just have to say, having Chuck monitor the guys purely to torture them, to give them hope just to take it away, is the cruelest thing he's ever done, and I think it's a great evolution for him as a villain.

The boys follow Jack's feeling to a church, and that's where they find Michael! And yes, it's just Michael now, Adam was taken by Chuck's rapture. But speaking of that, Michael is no longer the devoted son, and he's willing to help them take down his father. The problem is that not even Michael can read Death's book.

That night, Sam and Dean sit down to chat about how screwed they are when Castiel calls Dean. He says he's hurt and at the front door and asks them to let him in. EXCEPT IT'S LUCIFER! I don't know about you all, but Mark Pellegrino's Lucifer is my favorite villain from this show, so I was so happy to have him back.

He tells the guys that the Empty booted him in order to find Chuck's death book so they could use it against him. They're a team! Or so he says. To prove his usefulness, he presents them with Betty, a reaper. And when he kills Betty, she becomes the new Death, and suddenly, they have someone who can read the book.

But, this is Lucifer, so there's a catch. Just as Michael and Lucifer are chatting — their first interaction since "Swan Song" — Betty enters, but before she can read Chuck's ending, Lucifer kills her and steals the (now open) book. Turns out it was Chuck who brought Lucifer back, and he wants the book. And here's where we finally get the Michael-Lucifer showdown we never got in "Swan Song." Although, it's admittedly not a huge fight. Long story short, when Lucifer gets distracted by Jack, Michael uses the archangel blade on him. And here's what I'll say about that: I love that they revisited the Michael-Lucifer showdown. My only wish is that there'd been more build-up and the story had more time to play out.

After Lucifer's death, Michael's having a bit of a "Daddy didn't even reach out to me" moment while Sam tries using the Book of the Damned to decode Death's book. (Let's be honest, Sam's in heaven with all these books.) By the time he's done, he claims there's a spell that can kill Chuck.

Cut to the guys putting together the spell only for Chuck himself to show up. It seems Michael is still desperate to be the favorite son, so he tipped dad off. But dad's a bit of a tough crowd and can't bring himself to forgive his son, so he kills Michael. Then he moves on to Sam and Dean, because apparently, "eternal suffering" is not the viewing experience he was expecting. "I'm canceling your show," he tells them.

Story continues